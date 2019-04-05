KIMBERLY – The Lady Russets of Shelly High School made the trip to Kimberly for the first day of the two-day Kimberly Tournament and were treated pretty rudely by both Kimberly and Buhl, their first two opponents.
Granted, the Russets didn't do much to help themselves, as they made enough errors to choke a horse.
In the opener against Kimberly, neither team was what you would call a clean fielding team. The Russets made seven errors and the Bulldogs had four of their own.
The hitters did their part, each team gathering up eight hits, but in the end, it was the Bulldogs who would score seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 15-14 win in a game that was called due to time constraints according to tournament rules.
Jenna Tenerowiez led the Russets' offense as she and Brooke Kidman would each tally a pair of hits (between the pair, they had half of the hits gathered up by Shelley in the game). Tenerowiez had three runs batted in to lead the team in that category. Ashley Hathaway had two runs batted in to aid the cause.
The game started off quickly for Kimberly, as they would score three runs in the bottom of the second and added another pair in the third.
Shelley would get their bats alive in the top of the fourth and 11 Russets would cross the plate to give them an 11-5 lead and seemingly control of the game.
Kimberly wasn't done yet, as they came right back in the bottom of the inning to score another three runs and close the gap to 11-8, so the Russets were still in control.
To add to the drama, the Russets came right back and scored three more runs in the top of the fifth to stretch the lead back out to six runs by a score of 14-8.
That was when the roof fell in. Kimberly scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the game by the final of 15-14.
The second game was more of the same as the two teams combined for 10 errors, six by Shelley and four by Buhl.
The Russets did better with the bat as they banged out five hits and held the Indians to a single hit, but the Indians did their part by making the Russets pay for each and every one of those six errors by plating eight runs.
Neither team scored in the first three innings, before Buhl crossed the plate twice in the bottom of the fourth for a 2-0 lead. The Russets came back with one in the top of the fifth, before Buhl came back with six in the bottom of the inning.
Shelley wasn't done, as it rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning, but it was too little too late for the Russets as the game was called due to time constraints.
Shelley wrapped up play in the Kimberly tournament with a pair of games on Saturday.
They faced off against Filer in the morning and the afternoon game was against Wood River.