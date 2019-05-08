BLACKFOOT – The young Shelley Russets learned some valuable lessons on Wednesday.
First of all, you have to come to a tournament with the right mindset to win and you don’t get many second chances to do that in a double-elimination tournament. That is especially true when Mother Nature intervenes and forces more games in a day than most teams have the chance to play during the regular season.
After falling to the Skyline Grizzlies in the first game of the tournament, the Russets were forced to wait for a couple of hours and then were right back in the fire as they had to play the Bonneville Bees, a much more experienced team and the number three seed in the tournament.
The end result was not a good one for the Russets, as the Bees pounded out 10 hits and scored 14 runs on their way to a 14-4 win over the Russets, ending Shelley’s season on a down note.
The Russets had their chances in the game, they just couldn’t quite put it all together, a theme that was present for a good portion of the season.
Senior Kodie Dye took the ball to the circle for the Russets and she was effective for most of the 4 1/3 innings that she pitched. She got first pitch strikes on 14 batters that she faced, notching a pair of strikeouts. She was also the offensive leader for the Russets as she had a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs.
The game started well for the Russets as they were the first to get on the scoreboard, putting up a three spot in the top of the third inning for an early 3-0 lead.
The rest of the game got pretty ugly for Shelley, as the Bees came back in the bottom of the third for six runs and added two more in the bottom of the fourth for an 8-3 lead.
The Russets tried to battle back and scored a run in the fifth, but left runners on base the final two outs of the inning. That allowed the Bees to put the game away with six more runs in the bottom of the fifth and earn the 10-run mercy rule win, ending the Russets season.
Bonneville will be back in action today at 2 p.m. when they play Skyline in an elimination game.