IDAHO FALLS – If there were any doubts, they may have disappeared by now as the Lady Russets have found their swagger and knocked off the Bonneville Bees on Tuesday afternoon by the final score of 10-9.
The Lady Russets stormed from the gate, opening up an eight-run lead, then held off the charge of the Bees to post the High Country Conference win on the road at the Bees’ home field in Idaho Falls.
Led by the 4 for 4 offensive charge from Sydney Kidman. Kidman singled in the first, and again in the second, before doubling in the third. Just for good measure, Kidman then homered in the fifth.
Bonneville came roaring back, with three runs in the fourth and four more in the sixth, but simply ran out of innings as the Russets held the game safe.
Shelley sent out starting pitcher Mikayla McDermott to the circle and she responded in kind, earning the win with 5 2/3 innings of ball. McDermott may have only struck out one in the game, but she didn’t walk anyone. She did give up eight runs on seven hits, but of the eight runs, only four runs were earned as the Russets committed six errors in the game.
Sydney Kidman came in and got the final five outs to secure the win for Shelley.
Five Lady Russet hitters had multiple hits in the game, led by Kidman’s four hits and two hits each from Abby Wattanbarger, Shaylee Johnson, Tinlie Whitaker and Mikayla McDermott.
The same two teams will meet again on Wednesday when they complete a home-and-home series as they meet in Shelley with a 4 p.m. first pitch.
SHELLEY 153 010 0 — 10 13 6
BONNEVILLE 100 304 1 — 9 7 0
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Abby Wattenbarger 4 1 2 3 0 0
Sydney Kidman 4 4 4 2 0 0
Shaylee Johnson 4 1 2 1 0 1
Taylor Ottley 4 1 1 1 0 0
Tinlie Whitaker 4 0 2 3 0 0
Saydee Arave 3 0 0 0 1 3
Mikayla McDermott 4 1 2 0 0 2
Shelby Giles 4 0 0 0 0 0
Oakley Remington 2 2 0 0 2 1
Sydney Hillman — — — — — -
Totals 33 10 13 10 3 7
Batting 2B: Abby Wattenbarger, Sydney Kidman, Tinlie Whitaker, Shaylee Johnson
HR: Sydney Kidman
TB: Abby Wattenbarger 3, Taylor Ottley, Sydney Kidman 8, Tinlie Whitaker 3, Shaylee Johnson 3, Mikayla McDermott 2
RBI: Abby Wattenbarger 3, Taylor Ottley, Sydney Kidman 2, Tinlie Whitaker 3, Shaylee Johnson
FC: Taylor Ottley
SB: Sydney Kidman 2, Oakley Remington 2, Mikayla McDermott , Saydee Arave
CS: Mikayla McDermott
TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (55.56%)
Abby Wattenbarger 3, Taylor Ottley, Sydney Kidman 2, Tinlie Whitaker, Oakley Remington 3, Shelby Giles 3, Shaylee Johnson 2, Mikayla McDermott 3, Saydee Arave 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Abby Wattenbarger 2, Taylor Ottley, Tinlie Whitaker, Oakley Remington, Mikayla McDermott
Bonneville
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
R Barker 4 1 1 0 0 0
M Owens 3 0 0 1 1 1
H Wiest 4 1 2 0 0 0
A Barker 2 1 1 1 0 0
#15 1 1 0 0 1 0
A Harrngfield 4 2 2 0 0 0
L Sorensrn 4 1 0 0 1 0
B Chappe 3 1 0 2 0 0
Z Grihnell 4 1 1 2 0 0
#24 3 0 0 0 0 1
H Ward — — — — — -
Totals 32 9 7 6 2 3
Batting 2B: Z Grihnell
TB: R Barker, H Wiest 2, A Barker, A Harrngfield 2, Z Grihnell 2
RBI: M Owens, A Barker, B Chappe 2, Z Grihnell 2
ROE: R Barker 2, L Sorensrn, Z Grihnell
FC: B Chappe, Z Grihnell
HBP: B Chappe
SB: R Barker 4, H Wiest 3, A Barker, A Harrngfield 2, B Chappe, Z Grihnell 2, #15
CS: R Barker
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (37.14%)
R Barker 2, M Owens 2, A Barker 2, A Harrngfield, L Sorensrn, B Chappe 2, Z Grihnell 2, #15
Team LOB: 5
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Mikayla McDermott 5.1 77 .662 7 8 4 1 0 0
Sydney Kidman 1.2 36 .694 0 1 1 2 2 0
Abby Wattenbarger 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 113 .673 7 9 5 3 2 0
Pitching W: Mikayla McDermott
SV: Mikayla McDermott
HBP: Mikayla McDermott
Pitches-Strikes: Abby Wattenbarger 0-0, Sydney Kidman 36-25, Mikayla McDermott 77-51
Groundouts-Flyouts: Abby Wattenbarger 0-0, Sydney Kidman 0-2, Mikayla McDermott 8-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Abby Wattenbarger 0-0, Sydney Kidman 5-9, Mikayla McDermott 15-26
Bonneville
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
H Wiest 1.1 45 .556 6 5 5 2 1 0
B Chappe 5.2 88 .637 7 5 5 5 2 1
Totals 7.0 125 .608 13 10 10 7 3 1
Pitching L: B Chappe
Pitches-Strikes: H Wiest 45-25, B Chappe 80-51
Groundouts-Flyouts: H Wiest 1-1, B Chappe 4-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: H Wiest 5-11, B Chappe 17-25
Stats provided by Game Changer