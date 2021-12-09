IDAHO FALLS – Everyone knew that the Shelley Lady Russets were going to be young this year. With a starting lineup that includes sophomore Brinlee Cannon and freshman Mia Williams along with junior Hallie Dye, they are truly young, but they are improving with each passing game and each passing week.
Evidence of that maturity and growth came on Wednesday night, when they traveled to Hillcrest to take on the Lady Knights in the Dungeon.
The Lady Knights are no powerhouse by any means, with a record of 1-6 on the year, but their lone win was over Idaho Falls, who has given some good teams, Blackfoot included, fits at times with their style of play.
Not so on Wednesday night, as the Lady Russets came out of the opening tip on fire and rode the scoring of sophomore Brinlee Cannon who scored 26 points and freshman Mia Williams who had 25 points, to a big 76-37 win in High Country Conference play.
The win boosted the Lady Russets to 5-2 on the season, with a loss to Pocatello and one to Blackfoot, both losses coming on the road, and showed the tremendous amount of improvement the team has shown this year. They have grown from a team that at times looked confused and bewildered on the floor, to one that had poise and a sense of direction and may have just stamped themselves as the team that could challenge Blackfoot for the conference title. It may be early for that kind of praise, but the improvement has been noted and now we just have to play the waiting game to see if it has indeed materialized.
The opening quarter was all Shelley as they quickly opened up a double digit lead and by quarter's end, held a 19-9 advantage over the Lady Knights.
That is when the defense really stepped it up for Shelley. The second quarter was a defensive showcase as they forced turnover after turnover and they all seemed to turn into points on the other end and the Lady Russets got the fast break going and Cannon and Williams kept on pouring in the points. By the intermission, the lead had grown to 40-16 in favor of Shelley and at that point it was only a matter of the Lady Russets determining how many they wanted to win by.
The third and fourth quarters were a bit better for Hillcrest, but they were better for Shelley as well as in the third period alone, Shelley rattled in 25 more points to Hillcrest's 10 and the rout was on.
In the end, Shelley had cleared their bench, gaining valuable minutes for the reserves and putting up the final score of 76-37.
Next up for Shelley will be a road trip to Teton on Tuesday, with a first tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
SHELLEY 19 21 26 11 -- 76
HILLCREST 9 7 10 11 -- 37
Individual scoring
Shelley (76): Taylor Ottley, 8; Mia Williams, 26; Alexis Leckington, 5; Hallie Dye, 6; Brinley Cannon, 25; Brooklin Murdoch, 6
Hillcrest (31): Quinleigh Kesler, 3; Macy Larsen, 4; Ava Baldwin, 2; Brooke Cook, 9; Nyah Lugo, 6; Katelyn Daybell, 3