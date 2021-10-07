SHELLEY – It is that time of year, when senior nights abound and there were several on Tuesday afternoon and evening, including the Shelley Lady Russets soccer team who was closing out the regular season against the Blackfoot Lady Broncos.
With eight seniors on the squad, the Lady Russets went to work immediately and were rewarded with a goal, just two and a half minutes into the contest when a shot was sent by the Blackfoot goal keeper as if she wasn’t even in goal.
The Lady Russets followed up that score with another one, less than a minute and a half later to the other side of the Blackfoot keeper and just like that, the Lady Russets owned a 2-0 lead and the Shelley crew was all over the pitch, forcing the issue with the Lady Broncos as the two teams went up and down the field, looking for scoring opportunities.
None were forthcoming and some 35 minutes later, the two teams would go to the intermission with the Lady Russets owning a 2-0 lead.
Things didn’t change much as the second half began, with the Lady Russets tallying another goal, this time only 1:11 into the second half to make it 3-0 and then added a fourth goal midway through the second half to make it 4-0.
The whole afternoon, however, was more about the seniors on the squad who have battled through a difficult season with their longtime coach Jim Gregory stepping down, playing with an interim coach until a new one was hired and then finishing the season.
Gregory was honored along with the seniors on this evening for all of the contributions he has made to the program.
During the Shelley soccer growth period, Gregory was the man behind the scenes as he built a program that was a regular participant at the 3A state championships. Twice during that period of time, his teams were undefeated in the regular season and almost always brought home some trophy from the state tournament.
His strongest team made the finals and battled CDA Charter to a 1-0 final, finishing second in the contest. He always had a strong defense and plenty of scorers on the team. The strength was the team played with heart and determination and as a team.
He also had the ability to bring in people to help with the fundamentals of the game from the many relationships he built over the years, including world renowned coach Aleks Mihailovic, who was more than willing to lend a hand and who many of the now graduated Lady Russets remember with great fondness.
Gregory may be best known as a very cerebral coach and one who was always attentive to the little details in the play of the game and worked to get his players to execute the little things which led to goals and wins. He also had a keen eye which allowed for him to teach and create goal keepers, ones who would advance to the collegiate level.
Gregory is definitely a one of a kind coach and his talents will be greatly missed by the players and staff at Shelley High School.
Seniors honored on this special night were Reese Callahan, Allie Erickson, Megan Hargraves, Brooke Hess, Sabina Keenan, Rebekah Frew, Lanie Williams and Zoey Youngs will all be missed as they move on from Shelley High School.
With the win, the Shelley Lady Russets secured the number four seed in the upcoming District 6, 4A Tournament and will begin play as soon as a bracket has been organized and submitted. The Lady Russets are 1-6-1 in conference play, 5-10-1 overall.