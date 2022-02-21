BOISE – Once the Aberdeen Lady Tigers made it to the 2A state girls’ basketball tournament, they took advantage of the opportunity to earn their way into the championship game Saturday against the number one seed and number one ranked team in the classification by whatever poll you look at in the Cole Valley Christian School.
The Lady Chargers had created quite the resume along the way, with wins against a number of 3A school like Filer, and McCall-Donnelly, and didn’t just beat them, but soundly defeated them.
The Lady Tigers were every bit as good in what they had accomplished. The fact that the two were meeting for all the marbles was not out of the question and both teams should have been commended for their accomplishments. It is no easy feat to get to the state tournament, let alone win a championship.
The Saturday contest was a battle and the freewheeling, fast and talented team from Aberdeen came out with guns blazing and looked like they were up to the task of toting that big blue trophy home with their names on it. They led the game at times early on, but the overall talent of Cole Valley was sure to shine through and it did.
The Lady Tigers found themselves behind 16-11 after the first quarter and still behind at halftime by the score of 27-24, before they righted things and willed themselves into a tie as the two teams battled with each other to a 37-all tie at the end of the third quarter.
Back to even terms after 24 minutes meant that it was anyone’s game, or at least the Lady Tigers were thinking along those lines.
It didn’t pan out in the end as the Chargers proved to be just too good, and they were not to be denied in the end. The final quarter will look decidedly one-sided as Cole Valley outscored the Lady Tigers 21-8, but it really wasn’t that way at all.
Yasmin Ortiz, who led the Lady Tigers in scoring, was bottled up by a much taller and equally quick guard from Cole Valley, but not before she had drilled five three-point shots in the first half and scored a team-high 15 points. With her shot not falling in the second half, she went to the drive to try and jump start her team and was called for consecutive player control fouls which put her in foul trouble and she would leave the game in the early part of the final stanza with her fifth foul, taking her out of the game.
Ellie Watson, the standout post player for the Lady Tigers, had her usual great game inside, scoring 13 points and grabbing a dozen rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Chargers double-teamed her for most of the game. That combo slowed Watson down and created enough space for the Chargers to have a double threat of their own in Hadley Fraas, who would score 22 points, and Lindsie Krogh who would add another 21 to the total score and the Chargers would end up prevailing in the end by the final score of 58-45.
It was a great game, nonetheless, truly about the players on the floor, but also about the program that the Cole Valley Christian School has put together. They are a tough team that would be equally as good in the 3A division and showed that they could compete against good 4A competition as well and they are not going to be going away anytime soon.
The Lady Tigers, a senior-laden team that will lose a lot to graduation, will be back as well as they look to rebuild their team for next year. Gone will be the likes of Watson and Ortiz and Hope Driscoll and other seniors who have dedicated their four years of high school to playing basketball and doing it at a high level. They have overcome many obstacles along the way and have learned many life lessons, and they will be better people for the experience.
Aberdeen finished the year with a 22-6 record and are bringing home a new trophy for the trophy case in Aberdeen, this one bright red and symbolic of being the second best team in the 2A classification in the state. They, however, will always remain number one in the hearts and souls of themselves and their loyal fans.
ABERDEEN 11 13 13 8 — 45
COLE VALLEY 16 11 10 21 --58
Individual scoring
Aberdeen (45): Yasmin Ortiz, 15; Courtney Phillips, 3; Hope Driscoll, 9; Ellie Watson, 13; Emma Watson, 5
Cole Valley Christian (58): Julie Olson, 1; Hadley Fraas, 22; Ellie Fraas, 11; Lyndsie Keogh, 21; Riley Traxler, 3