AMERICAN FALLS – The Aberdeen Lady Tigers opened the girls’ basketball season with four straight wins, including a pair of wins over Firth, and there was all kinds of talk about how good the Lady Tigers were.
Since then, the Lady Tigers have suffered three straight losses, including Tuesday night against arch-rival American Falls.
The speed and great outside shooting by Aberdeen has suddenly disappeared and American Falls took full advantage of that with some hot shooting of their own.
It was McKenzie Long’s shooting streak that carried the Lady Beavers to a win this time around as she was able to score a game-high 29 points.
“She just went on a hot streak,” Aberdeen coach Lincoln Driscoll said. “We were contesting her shots, but she had a heck of a game.”
On the other end, Ellie Watson had 13 points for Aberdeen, but the Tigers struggled to score consistently.
“I was super proud of our team defense, our defense was outstanding tonight,” American Falls coach Stephen Grigg said. “We’ve just been working on details, and tonight, we communicated, we played really good help-side, we flew out at the shooters, we just did really well on all the little things we’ve been working on.”
Aberdeen will have little time to work on things as they are right back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Grace for a 7 pm tip-off.
AMERICAN FALLS 47, ABERDEEN 28
Aberdeen 5 6 10 7 — 28
American Falls 16 12 10 9 — 47
Aberdeen — Elizabeth Serna 5, Yasmin Ortiz 2, Courtney Phillips 2, Hope Driscoll 4, Ellie Watson 13, Alexis Hernandez 2.
American Falls — Long 29, Grigg 2, Fehringer 2, Bell 2, Adair 2, Hall 1, Barclay 9.