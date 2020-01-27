WESTON – The Aberdeen Lady Tigers used a strong second half to post an important South East Idaho Conference win over the Lady Pirates of West Side. The Lady Tigers outscored West Side 29-18 in the second half, posting a 51-40 conference win.
Aberdeen’s Hope Driscoll and Ellie Watson combined for 38 points on the night to move Aberdeen to 12-7 on the year, 3-4 in conference play.
The two teams battled on even terms through the first half, before the Lady Tigers got the offense rolling in the third period. Aberdeen led at halftime 21-20, but adjustments made at the half opened up their offense and good shooting did the rest of the job.
“They were very physical and we didn’t respond well,” West Side coach Bob Sorenson said.
Part of that physicality was the ability of the Lady Tigers’ post players, Driscoll and Watson, to control the paint and the rebounds as they repeatedly went to the inside on offense and got good looks at the rim. They were also able to clog up the paint and force turnovers when the Lady Pirates tried to move the ball inside.
In the third quarter, the Lady Tigers were able to outscore the Lady Pirates 14-8 and that started the big surge for Aberdeen’s second half rally. With the offense clicking, the defense was also doing its job, forcing turnovers and grabbing rebounds.
By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Lady Tigers had built a 36-29 lead and were well on their way to the win. They would add another five points to that lead by outdueling the Lady Pirates 15-10 in the final stanza.
Aberdeen will be back on the hardwood on Wednesday, when they host Bear Lake in another important South East Idaho Conference match-up. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. for the varsity.
ABERDEEN 51, WEST SIDE 40
Aberdeen 11 11 14 15 — 51
West Side 11 10 8 10 — 40
Aberdeen — Courtney Phillips 7, Hope Driscoll 15, Ellie Watson 23, Hernandez 4, L. Ortiz 2.
West Side — Barzee 9, Phillips 8, S. Fuller 7, Lemmon 2, Nance 3, K. Fuller 11.