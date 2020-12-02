FIRTH – Cold nights bring cold shooting at times. That was the case for the Firth Lady Cougars, who stayed close to the Aberdeen Lady Tigers for three quarters, entering the final stanza trailing by only two points at 36-34.
The Lady Cougars took the lead at 37-36 seconds into the final stanza of play, only to have the opening of the basket seemingly closed down for all of their shots save a couple, as they were only able to score another two points in the final 7 and half minutes of play.
In the meantime, Aberdeen was able to get basket after basket, opening up a 15-point lead and they cruised to the win 54-39 to remain unbeaten on the season.
The game was close throughout, with both teams holding a lead at times and both teams able to get the lead at various times throughout the contest.
The game featured the usual ebbs and flows during the game as defense, long range shooting, and the usual assortment of great plays, including a long range three by Yasmin “Yasmanian Devil” Ortiz, who launched a long range three-pointer to give the Tigers a lead at the half by the score of 23-20.
The two teams went back and forth, with the defense at the forefront, and great plays giving one team the edge over the other at various times during the game.
First it was Firth, then Aberdeen, and back and forth the two teams would go through most of the 32 minutes of play.
This game was the second time in two weeks that the two teams met in the first part of the season and twice that Aberdeen had come out on top, but by no means does that mean the Tigers are the more superior team.
“That is a very deliberate and tough team,” Aberdeen head coach Lincoln Driscoll said. “I think that on any given night, either one of these teams could beat the other.”
The third quarter continued the early play in the game, with both teams having their chances at establishing and holding a lead. It just didn’t play out that way, as both teams grabbed a lead and then relinquished the lead to the other. Back and forth they would go, until the start of the fourth and final stanza.
“We grabbed a lead for a second and then the ball just wouldn’t go through the basket,” Firth head coach Sharla Cook said. “Aberdeen is a good team and I am sure they will be ranked when the rankings come out later in the season.”
With the loss, the Lady Cougars fell to 2-2 on the season and will hit the road on Friday for a contest at Butte County in Arco.
Leading the way for the Tigers was a fine performance by junior Hope Driscoll who poured in 19 points on the night, followed by Elizabeth Serna with 8 points, Yasmin Ortiz with 11 points, Courtney Phillips with 9 points and Ellie Watson with 7 points.
For Firth, their only scorer in double figures was Hailey Barker with 11 points, Cassi Robbins had 5 points, Brooklyn Clayson had 4 points, Kiley Mecham picked up 6 points, Nicole McKinnon had 8 points, Megan Jolley had 3 points and Dayton Folkman had 2 points.
ABERDEEN 13 10 13 18 — 54
FIRTH 14 6 14 5 — 39