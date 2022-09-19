Seahawks 49ers Football

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) is helped onto a cart during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

 AP Photo/Tony Avelar

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance underwent season-ending surgery on his broken right ankle Monday, leaving the San Francisco 49ers to go ahead with the rest of the 2022 season with former starter Jimmy Garoppolo back in the helm.

Lance got hurt in the first quarter of San Francisco’s 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday when he kept the ball on a run play up the middle.

Recommended for you