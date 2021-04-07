FIRTH – When Firth scheduled the annual Firth Classic track and field meet it is possible that they did not expect the turnout that responded to the invitations.

A total of 27 teams — 13 girls’ teams and 14 boys’ teams — showed up for the meet and turned in some pretty good results.

It was mostly 2A schools with a smattering of 3A competition mixed in and it showed just how strong the Firth Lady Cougars may be when things are all said and done and we hit the month of May when the events mean district championships and qualifying for the state meet in mid-May.

The Firth ladies dominated the event, easily outscoring the 12 teams that opposed them and the boys finished a respectable fifth behind Sugar-Salem and Preston.

Here are the team scores as reported:

Girls’ Teams:

1.Firth 246

2.Sugar-Salem 220.5

3.Raft River 220

4.Preston 184

5.Salmon 116

6.North Fremont 98

7.Ririe 95

8.Butte County 76

9.Bear Lake 54

10.Leadore 32

11.West Side 26

12.West Jefferson 24.5

13.Watersprings 2

Boys’ Teams:

1, Sugar-Salem 265.4

2. Salmon 264

3. Preston 260

4. Raft River 108

5. Firth 91.8

6. West Jefferson 74

7. Butte County 70

8. No Fremont 63

9. West Side 52

10. Bear Lake 48

11. Challis 40

12. Ririe 30.4

13. Watersprings 13.4

14. Leadore 4

The Firth girls really showed their strength as they won a number of events and relays and placed highly in most of the events offered. They should be considered a top contender when the district and state meets roll around in May barring any injuries.

Following are the top five finishers in each of the events:

100 Meter Dash

Libby Boden 13.56 Raft River

Addison Trent 13.84 Firth

Elly Jeppsen 13.99 Preston

Elizabeth Baldwin 14.24 Sugar-Salem

Anna May 14.41 Preston

200 Meter Dash

Libby Boden 26.80 Raft River

Cassi Robbins 27.345 Firth

Graycee Litton 27.40 North Fremont

Elly Jeppson 28.19 Preston

Halli Orme 29.45 North Fremont

400 Meter Dash

Cassi Robbins 1:03.00 Firth

Heidi Harper 1:03.50 Raft River

Suhay Puente 1:05.54 West Jefferson

Ethnie Hamblin 1:06.49 Sugar-Salem

Kylie Larsen 1:o6.94 Preston

800 Meter Run

Jeresa Jackson 2:27.56 Sugar-Salem

Taylor Romney 2:29.10 Preston

Natalya Babcock 2:29.64 Butte County

Kaybree Christensen 2:31.74 Raft River

Sara Boone 2:31.74 Ririe

1600 Meter Run

Karlee Christensen 5:35.62 Raft River

Kaybree Christensen 5:35.87 Raft River

Elise Kelsey 5:48.33 Bear Lake

Andie Bell 5:50.50 Preston

Natalya Babcock 5:53.49 Butte County

3200 Meter Run

Karlee Christensen 11:56.81 Raft River

Aubrie Barzee 12:39.02 West Side

Andie Bell 12:42.91 Preston

Allie Black 12:51.39 Raft River

Kate Dickson 12:53.97 Sugar-Salem

100 Meter Hurdles

Graycee Litton 17.55 North Fremont

Mackenzie Mackay 17.72 Leadore

Tia Matthews 17.80 Salmon

Mickayla Robertson 18.25 Preston

Skotlynd Barr 19.31 Sugar-Salem

300 Meter Hurdles

Graycee Litton 50.36 North Fremont

Mackenzie Mackay 51.40 Leadore

Tia Matthews 51.85 Salmon

Mickayla Robertson 52.12 Preston

Daytona Folkman 53.03 Firth

4 X 100 Meter Relay

Sugar-Salem 54.38

Salmon 55.68

Firth 56.01 Nicole McKinnon

Macie Mecham

Daytona Folkman

Kiley Mecham

Preston 57.80

Ririe 58.18

4 X 200 Meter Relay

Firth 1:50.53 Nicole McKinnon

Kiley Mecham

Addison Trent

Cassi Robbins

Sugar-Salem 1:50.71

Raft River 1:53.61

North Fremont 1:55.65

Preston 1:56.70

4 X 400 Meter Relay

Preston 4:23.49

Sugar-Salem 4:31.26

Raft River 4:33.86

Butte County 4:40.52

Salmon 4:43.73

Medley Relay

Firth 1:56.22 Nicole McKinnon

Kiley Mecham

Addison Trent

Cassi Robbins

Preston 1:57.02

Sugar-Salem 1:58.12

Butte County 2:04.36

Bear Lake 2:07.20

Shot Put

Kirsten Jolley 34-0 Firth

Kiya McAffee 33-08.5 Butte County

Lizzie Nelson 31-05 Sugar-Salem

Mardee Fillmore 31-04 Sugar-Salem

Tricity Hayes 30-07.5 Ririe

Discus

Mardee Fillmore 91-07 Sugar-Salem

Tricity Hayes 91-01 Ririe

Lizzie Nelson 90-08 Salmon

Natalyah Nead 85-09 Sugar-Salem

Nicole McKinnon 83-03 Firth

High Jump

Karlee Christensen 4-10 Raft River

Tara Butler 4-10 Firth

Kalisha Parker 4-10 Bear Lake

Shay Pancheri 4-8 Butte County

Natalyah Nead 4-8 Sugar-Salem

Pole Vault

CeaJae Vernon 9-00 Sugar-Salem

Laynee Woolf 8-00 Salmon

Sadie Campbell 8-00 Raft River

Ele Tarkalson 8-00 Salmon

Tara Butler 8-00 Firth

Long Jump

Dallas Sutton 16-6.25 Ririe

Addison Trent 16-5 Firth

Libby Boden 16-3 Raft River

Heidi Harper 15-0 Raft River

Daytona Folkman 14-8.5 Firth

Triple Jump

Dallas Sutton 34-6 Ririe

Tara Butler 32-2.5 Firth

Daytona Folkman 32-00 Firth

Laynee Woolf 31-01 Salmon

Halli Orme 30-9.5 North Fremont

Boys’ Individual Results

100 Meter Dash

Caden Caywood 11.85 Salmon

Zyeon Kimbro 11.95 West Jefferson

Zach Williams 12.02 Ririe

Angel Arriaga 12.03 Firth

Cole Harris 12.05 Preston

200 Meter Dash

Zyeon Kimbro 23.69 West Jefferson

Caden Caywood 23.95 Salmon

Ethan Bernad 24.15 Raft River

Griffin Mylan 24.20 Salmon

Josh Reeder 24.37 West Side

400 Meter Dash

Cole Harris 52.40 Preston

Josh Reeder 52.58 West Side

Porter Holt 53.13 Sugar-Salem

Griffan Mylan 53.74 Salmon

Cach Harris 56.75 Sugar-Salem

800 Meter Run

Johnathon Simmons 2:06.08 Salmon

Edison Leffler 2:06.69 Preston

Zack Johnston 2:07.84 North Fremont

Eli Gebhardt 2:10.50 Salmon

Nathaniel Frame 2:10.79 Firth

1600 Meter Run

Johnathon Simmons 4:41.14 Salmon

Garrett Hale 4:42.24 Preston

Edison Leffler 4:43.01 Preston

Asher Johnston 4:43.64 North Fremont

Daniel Simmons 4:45.34 Salmon

3200 Meter Run

Johnathon Simmons 9:56.36 Salmon

Daniel Simmons 9:58.00 Salmon

Asher Johnston 10:01.00 North Fremont

Garrett Hale 10:33.26 Preston

Brigham Dalling 10:38.33 Sugar-Salem

110 Meter Hurdles

Brecker Knapp 16.44 Preston

Will Garrett 17.09 Salmon

Easton Henderson 17.39 West Side

Josh Do 18.51 Sugar-Salem

Angel Romero 18.74 North Fremont

300 Meter Hurdles

Brecker Knapp 41.85 Preston

Will Garrett 42.66 Salmon

Easton Henderson 42.85 West Side

Christian Gordon 45.35 Sugar-Salem

Treygan Bragg 45.48 Salmon

4 X 100 Meter Relay

Preston 45.33

Salmon 45.42

Sugar-Salem 46.02

Raft River 46.05

Firth 47.19 Angel Arriaga

Mitch Harrison

Austin Jacobsen

Austin Smith

4 X 200 Meter Relay

Sugar-Salem 1:38.74

Raft River 1:39.30

Salmon 1:39.50

Firth 1:40.30 Angel Arriaga

Brigham Esplin

Mitch Harrison

Austin Smith

Bear Lake 1:43.50

4 X 400 Meter Relay

Salmon 3:36.20

Preston 3:37.35

Sugar-Salem 3:39.00

Raft River 3:47.60

North Fremont 3:49.49

Medley Relay

Sugar-Salem 3:49.33

West Jefferson 3:52.73

Bear Lake 4:14.07

Firth 4:31.55 Brigham Esplin

Derek Adams

Levi Robbins

Dawson Jolley

Butte County 4:42.72

Shot Put

Ryan Spaeth 55-02 Raft River

Toby Pinnock 45-00.5 Sugar-Salme

Porter Taylor 44-06 Butte County

Boyd Sorensen 43-02 Sugar-Salem

Peyson Calaway 41-10.5 West Jefferson

Discus

Ryan Spaeth 139-08 Raft River

Boyd Sorensen 130-09 Sugar-Salem

Porter Taylor 126-09.5 Butte County

Trui Schwenke 119-10 Challis

Peyson Calaway 117-08 West Jefferson

High Jump

Tyler Lindhardt 6-02 Preston

Cache Crain 5-10 Sugar-Salem

Garrett Hunt 5-10 Challis

Chrisian Bush 5-10 Bear Lake

Brayker Smith 5-08 Preston

Elijah Hyde 5-08 Firth

Christian Gordon 5-08 Sugar-Salem

Pole Vault

Cache Crain 13-00 Sugar-Salem

Johan Schulthies 12-00 Sugar-Salem

Will Garrett 12-00 Salmon

Kagen Knudsen 11-06 Raft River

Landon Bingham 11-06 Sugar-Salem

Long Jump

Owen Peterson 20-07.5 Challis

Nick Nielson 20-02.5 Preston

Brigham Lee 20-02 Sugar-Salem

Tyler Lindhardt 19-08 Preston

Zach Williams 19-06.5 Ririe

Triple Jump

Mitch Harrison 39-04.75 Firth

Jordon Garbett 39-00 Bear Lake

Jerek Rammell 38-00 Sugar-Salem

Preston Rex 37-07.75 Raft River

Logan Gamett 37-02 Butte County

There were many good performances all around by the Firth athletes and there are sure to be many more in the coming weeks as the teams prepare for the all important District Track and Field meets coming up the first part of May.