FIRTH – When Firth scheduled the annual Firth Classic track and field meet it is possible that they did not expect the turnout that responded to the invitations.
A total of 27 teams — 13 girls’ teams and 14 boys’ teams — showed up for the meet and turned in some pretty good results.
It was mostly 2A schools with a smattering of 3A competition mixed in and it showed just how strong the Firth Lady Cougars may be when things are all said and done and we hit the month of May when the events mean district championships and qualifying for the state meet in mid-May.
The Firth ladies dominated the event, easily outscoring the 12 teams that opposed them and the boys finished a respectable fifth behind Sugar-Salem and Preston.
Here are the team scores as reported:
Girls’ Teams:
1.Firth 246
2.Sugar-Salem 220.5
3.Raft River 220
4.Preston 184
5.Salmon 116
6.North Fremont 98
7.Ririe 95
8.Butte County 76
9.Bear Lake 54
10.Leadore 32
11.West Side 26
12.West Jefferson 24.5
13.Watersprings 2
Boys’ Teams:
1, Sugar-Salem 265.4
2. Salmon 264
3. Preston 260
4. Raft River 108
5. Firth 91.8
6. West Jefferson 74
7. Butte County 70
8. No Fremont 63
9. West Side 52
10. Bear Lake 48
11. Challis 40
12. Ririe 30.4
13. Watersprings 13.4
14. Leadore 4
The Firth girls really showed their strength as they won a number of events and relays and placed highly in most of the events offered. They should be considered a top contender when the district and state meets roll around in May barring any injuries.
Following are the top five finishers in each of the events:
100 Meter Dash
Libby Boden 13.56 Raft River
Addison Trent 13.84 Firth
Elly Jeppsen 13.99 Preston
Elizabeth Baldwin 14.24 Sugar-Salem
Anna May 14.41 Preston
200 Meter Dash
Libby Boden 26.80 Raft River
Cassi Robbins 27.345 Firth
Graycee Litton 27.40 North Fremont
Elly Jeppson 28.19 Preston
Halli Orme 29.45 North Fremont
400 Meter Dash
Cassi Robbins 1:03.00 Firth
Heidi Harper 1:03.50 Raft River
Suhay Puente 1:05.54 West Jefferson
Ethnie Hamblin 1:06.49 Sugar-Salem
Kylie Larsen 1:o6.94 Preston
800 Meter Run
Jeresa Jackson 2:27.56 Sugar-Salem
Taylor Romney 2:29.10 Preston
Natalya Babcock 2:29.64 Butte County
Kaybree Christensen 2:31.74 Raft River
Sara Boone 2:31.74 Ririe
1600 Meter Run
Karlee Christensen 5:35.62 Raft River
Kaybree Christensen 5:35.87 Raft River
Elise Kelsey 5:48.33 Bear Lake
Andie Bell 5:50.50 Preston
Natalya Babcock 5:53.49 Butte County
3200 Meter Run
Karlee Christensen 11:56.81 Raft River
Aubrie Barzee 12:39.02 West Side
Andie Bell 12:42.91 Preston
Allie Black 12:51.39 Raft River
Kate Dickson 12:53.97 Sugar-Salem
100 Meter Hurdles
Graycee Litton 17.55 North Fremont
Mackenzie Mackay 17.72 Leadore
Tia Matthews 17.80 Salmon
Mickayla Robertson 18.25 Preston
Skotlynd Barr 19.31 Sugar-Salem
300 Meter Hurdles
Graycee Litton 50.36 North Fremont
Mackenzie Mackay 51.40 Leadore
Tia Matthews 51.85 Salmon
Mickayla Robertson 52.12 Preston
Daytona Folkman 53.03 Firth
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Sugar-Salem 54.38
Salmon 55.68
Firth 56.01 Nicole McKinnon
Macie Mecham
Daytona Folkman
Kiley Mecham
Preston 57.80
Ririe 58.18
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Firth 1:50.53 Nicole McKinnon
Kiley Mecham
Addison Trent
Cassi Robbins
Sugar-Salem 1:50.71
Raft River 1:53.61
North Fremont 1:55.65
Preston 1:56.70
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Preston 4:23.49
Sugar-Salem 4:31.26
Raft River 4:33.86
Butte County 4:40.52
Salmon 4:43.73
Medley Relay
Firth 1:56.22 Nicole McKinnon
Kiley Mecham
Addison Trent
Cassi Robbins
Preston 1:57.02
Sugar-Salem 1:58.12
Butte County 2:04.36
Bear Lake 2:07.20
Shot Put
Kirsten Jolley 34-0 Firth
Kiya McAffee 33-08.5 Butte County
Lizzie Nelson 31-05 Sugar-Salem
Mardee Fillmore 31-04 Sugar-Salem
Tricity Hayes 30-07.5 Ririe
Discus
Mardee Fillmore 91-07 Sugar-Salem
Tricity Hayes 91-01 Ririe
Lizzie Nelson 90-08 Salmon
Natalyah Nead 85-09 Sugar-Salem
Nicole McKinnon 83-03 Firth
High Jump
Karlee Christensen 4-10 Raft River
Tara Butler 4-10 Firth
Kalisha Parker 4-10 Bear Lake
Shay Pancheri 4-8 Butte County
Natalyah Nead 4-8 Sugar-Salem
Pole Vault
CeaJae Vernon 9-00 Sugar-Salem
Laynee Woolf 8-00 Salmon
Sadie Campbell 8-00 Raft River
Ele Tarkalson 8-00 Salmon
Tara Butler 8-00 Firth
Long Jump
Dallas Sutton 16-6.25 Ririe
Addison Trent 16-5 Firth
Libby Boden 16-3 Raft River
Heidi Harper 15-0 Raft River
Daytona Folkman 14-8.5 Firth
Triple Jump
Dallas Sutton 34-6 Ririe
Tara Butler 32-2.5 Firth
Daytona Folkman 32-00 Firth
Laynee Woolf 31-01 Salmon
Halli Orme 30-9.5 North Fremont
Boys’ Individual Results
100 Meter Dash
Caden Caywood 11.85 Salmon
Zyeon Kimbro 11.95 West Jefferson
Zach Williams 12.02 Ririe
Angel Arriaga 12.03 Firth
Cole Harris 12.05 Preston
200 Meter Dash
Zyeon Kimbro 23.69 West Jefferson
Caden Caywood 23.95 Salmon
Ethan Bernad 24.15 Raft River
Griffin Mylan 24.20 Salmon
Josh Reeder 24.37 West Side
400 Meter Dash
Cole Harris 52.40 Preston
Josh Reeder 52.58 West Side
Porter Holt 53.13 Sugar-Salem
Griffan Mylan 53.74 Salmon
Cach Harris 56.75 Sugar-Salem
800 Meter Run
Johnathon Simmons 2:06.08 Salmon
Edison Leffler 2:06.69 Preston
Zack Johnston 2:07.84 North Fremont
Eli Gebhardt 2:10.50 Salmon
Nathaniel Frame 2:10.79 Firth
1600 Meter Run
Johnathon Simmons 4:41.14 Salmon
Garrett Hale 4:42.24 Preston
Edison Leffler 4:43.01 Preston
Asher Johnston 4:43.64 North Fremont
Daniel Simmons 4:45.34 Salmon
3200 Meter Run
Johnathon Simmons 9:56.36 Salmon
Daniel Simmons 9:58.00 Salmon
Asher Johnston 10:01.00 North Fremont
Garrett Hale 10:33.26 Preston
Brigham Dalling 10:38.33 Sugar-Salem
110 Meter Hurdles
Brecker Knapp 16.44 Preston
Will Garrett 17.09 Salmon
Easton Henderson 17.39 West Side
Josh Do 18.51 Sugar-Salem
Angel Romero 18.74 North Fremont
300 Meter Hurdles
Brecker Knapp 41.85 Preston
Will Garrett 42.66 Salmon
Easton Henderson 42.85 West Side
Christian Gordon 45.35 Sugar-Salem
Treygan Bragg 45.48 Salmon
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Preston 45.33
Salmon 45.42
Sugar-Salem 46.02
Raft River 46.05
Firth 47.19 Angel Arriaga
Mitch Harrison
Austin Jacobsen
Austin Smith
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Sugar-Salem 1:38.74
Raft River 1:39.30
Salmon 1:39.50
Firth 1:40.30 Angel Arriaga
Brigham Esplin
Mitch Harrison
Austin Smith
Bear Lake 1:43.50
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Salmon 3:36.20
Preston 3:37.35
Sugar-Salem 3:39.00
Raft River 3:47.60
North Fremont 3:49.49
Medley Relay
Sugar-Salem 3:49.33
West Jefferson 3:52.73
Bear Lake 4:14.07
Firth 4:31.55 Brigham Esplin
Derek Adams
Levi Robbins
Dawson Jolley
Butte County 4:42.72
Shot Put
Ryan Spaeth 55-02 Raft River
Toby Pinnock 45-00.5 Sugar-Salme
Porter Taylor 44-06 Butte County
Boyd Sorensen 43-02 Sugar-Salem
Peyson Calaway 41-10.5 West Jefferson
Discus
Ryan Spaeth 139-08 Raft River
Boyd Sorensen 130-09 Sugar-Salem
Porter Taylor 126-09.5 Butte County
Trui Schwenke 119-10 Challis
Peyson Calaway 117-08 West Jefferson
High Jump
Tyler Lindhardt 6-02 Preston
Cache Crain 5-10 Sugar-Salem
Garrett Hunt 5-10 Challis
Chrisian Bush 5-10 Bear Lake
Brayker Smith 5-08 Preston
Elijah Hyde 5-08 Firth
Christian Gordon 5-08 Sugar-Salem
Pole Vault
Cache Crain 13-00 Sugar-Salem
Johan Schulthies 12-00 Sugar-Salem
Will Garrett 12-00 Salmon
Kagen Knudsen 11-06 Raft River
Landon Bingham 11-06 Sugar-Salem
Long Jump
Owen Peterson 20-07.5 Challis
Nick Nielson 20-02.5 Preston
Brigham Lee 20-02 Sugar-Salem
Tyler Lindhardt 19-08 Preston
Zach Williams 19-06.5 Ririe
Triple Jump
Mitch Harrison 39-04.75 Firth
Jordon Garbett 39-00 Bear Lake
Jerek Rammell 38-00 Sugar-Salem
Preston Rex 37-07.75 Raft River
Logan Gamett 37-02 Butte County
There were many good performances all around by the Firth athletes and there are sure to be many more in the coming weeks as the teams prepare for the all important District Track and Field meets coming up the first part of May.