KIMBERLY – It is never easy to make the trip to the Twin Falls area and play any sport. On Saturday, the Snake River Lady Panthers made that trip for a friendly, inter-conference game with the Kimberly Lady Bulldogs and came away with a nice 8-4 win.
The Lady Panthers sent senior Lyndsie Larsen to the circle and she did what she does best, kept her team in the game, kept runners off the base paths and struck out a high number of Lady Bulldogs in the process.
Larsen went the full seven innings, striking out 16, and while she did allow four runs in the game, a lot of it was due to wind blowing in the mid-30s. Larsen only allowed three hits in the contest and she did give up nine walks, but it was mostly due to batters being afraid to swing more than anything else. Larsen can also be a bit wild, so the batters were not really digging into the batter’s box against her.
The Lady Panthers did the most that they could do as they only struck for four hits in the contest, with the hits coming from four different hitters.
They also make good use of eight walks and four batters who were hit by a pitch.
The big key to success for the Lady Panthers continues to be the presence of Larsen in the circle and learning how to play behind her. When they can keep the errors down and make plays behind Larsen, the outcome is usually very good for Snake River.
With the win, Snake River is now 4-3 on the season and have yet to play a conference game.
The Lady Panthers will hit the road on Tuesday, when they head to St. Anthony to challenge the Lady Cougars in another inter-conference contest before opening South East Idaho Conference play on Wednesday when they take on the American Falls Beavers on the road with a first pitch slated for a 4 p.m. start.
SNAKE RIVER 010 310 3X — 8 4 2
KIMBERLY 000 020 2X — 4 3 0
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Addie Campbell 5 0 0 0 0 2
Maecie White 3 1 1 0 1 1
Halle Leavitt 4 0 0 0 0 0
Lyndsie Larsen 3 1 1 0 1 1
Jordynne Austin 0 3 0 0 2 0
Abby Larsen 3 2 1 0 1 1
Carly Phillips 1 1 0 1 1 1
Carson Sant 2 0 1 2 2 1
Hailee Nash 4 0 0 2 0 2
Caselle Howell 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ashlynn Wright — — — — — -
Cadence Bishop — — — — — -
Cassidy Lillya — — — — — -
Kamri Later — — — — — -
Ellie Thomas — — — — — -
Totals 25 8 4 5 8 9
Batting TB: Lyndsie Larsen, Maecie White, Carson Sant, Abby Larsen
RBI: Carson Sant 2, Hailee Nash 2, Carly Phillips
HBP: Jordynne Austin 2, Carly Phillips 2
SB: Lyndsie Larsen
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (37.84%)
Lyndsie Larsen, Halle Leavitt 2, Maecie White 2, Addie Campbell 3, Carson Sant 2, Jordynne Austin 2, Carly Phillips, Abby Larsen
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Addie Campbell, Hailee Nash
Kimberly
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
R Hanchey 3 0 0 0 1 2
P Lyman 2 0 0 0 2 2
D Vega 4 1 1 0 0 1
A Miller 3 0 1 1 1 2
K Bishop 2 1 0 0 2 1
M Theododio 2 0 0 0 1 2
T Bishop 2 0 0 0 0 2
J Stewart 1 0 0 0 0 1
A Poulsen 2 1 0 0 1 2
M Cook 2 1 1 2 1 1
P Goff — — — — — -
Totals 23 4 3 3 9 16
Batting 2B: A Miller, M Cook
TB: D Vega, A Miller 2, M Cook 2
RBI: A Miller, M Cook 2
SAC: T Bishop
ROE: K Bishop
SB: R Hanchey
CS: P Lyman
TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (60.61%)
R Hanchey 2, P Lyman 3, D Vega, A Miller 4, K Bishop 2, T Bishop, A Poulsen 2, M Cook 3, M Theododio, J Stewart
Team LOB: 8
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Lyndsie Larsen 7.0 163 .521 3 4 2 16 9 0
Totals 7.0 163 .521 3 4 2 16 9 0
Pitching W: Lyndsie Larsen
WP: Lyndsie Larsen 2
Pitches-Strikes: Lyndsie Larsen 163-85
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lyndsie Larsen 1-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lyndsie Larsen 12-33
Kimberly
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
T Bishop 4.1 93 .527 2 5 4 5 6 0
D Vega 2.2 48 .625 2 3 2 4 2 0
Totals 7.0 141 .560 4 8 6 9 8 0
Pitching L: D Vega
HBP: D Vega 2, T Bishop 2
WP: T Bishop 2
Pitches-Strikes: D Vega 48-30, T Bishop 93-49
Groundouts-Flyouts: D Vega 3-1, T Bishop 2-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: D Vega 8-14, T Bishop 8-23
