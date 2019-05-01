RIVERSIDE – The Snake River Lady Panthers have earned the top seed in the District 5, 3A softball tournament. They are a good team on the verge of being a very good team and they will make that move based a lot upon a pair of pitchers that just happen to be sisters.
Anna Larsen is a senior and she has several years of experience playing her favorite game of softball.
Look-alike younger sister Lindsie is almost as talented although as she says,”I can hit the ball farther than Anna.”
Both have been instrumental in the success the Lady Panthers have had this season. The Panthers have rolled up a 12-5 record on the year, but are a perfect 4-0 in the conference,which has earned them the top seed in the conference tournament, which begins Saturday. With the top seed, they will also host the tournament on their home field in Riverside.
A lot of that has to do with the play of the Larsen sisters.
“It has been a real treat to be able to play with Lindsie this year,” Anna Larsen said. “I have seen other sisters play, and to be able to have the same opportunity is something that we won’t take for granted. It is only better that we have both played well and contributed to our team’s success.”
Anna is a senior and she has been on the varsity for three years and has grown with the opportunity. She has pitched all three years, but has really come into her own this year. She leads the team in wins and strikeouts and has been instrumental in the Panthers winning the regular season title, and doing it in a dominant fashion.
The Panthers have been dominating against American Falls and Marsh Valley, winning their last three games in conference play in mercy rule fashion, winning each by 10 or more runs.
“It has been great being able to watch Anna pitch and learning from her,” Lindsie said. “We are competitive, but she is the better player right now, although I can hit the ball farther than she can.”
The two are competitive in almost everything, but they also realize that they can play off of each other’s strengths and that it makes them better to play as a team rather than always being so competitive.
“Neither one of us likes to lose and we take things seriously,” Anna said. “Right now I may be a little ahead of Lindsie, but I can see the day coming where she catches up and passes me.”
There is competition between the two, but there is also a lot of sisterly love there as well.
“There isn’t anything that I wouldn’t do for Anna and I am sure that she feels the same way,” Lindsie said. “Believe me, if it came down to it, I would step in and stop someone from doing anything to Anna and she would for me as well.”
With a pair of sisters and players that can step in for each other, a lot of the success that the Panthers will see in the near future may be in their hands.
For now, Anna is getting a bit more of the spotlight, but that is simply because she is a senior and Lindsie is a sophomore. She has a bit more experience and is expected to be a leader on the team as they head into tournament play and beyond. Neither is taking the upcoming tournament for granted and both are working diligently to be sure that they and their team will be ready for the challenge.
The ultimate goal is making the state tournament, but these two sisters are gunning for more, they would like to add a trophy to the trophy case at Snake River High School.