THOMAS – When a comment was made about how good Snake River High School’s starting pitcher Lindsie Larsen looked in an early season game, head softball coach Kay Martin simply said, “I just hope that we can score enough runs to get the wins when she pitches.”
No truer words may have ever been spoken when talking about a softball pitcher who has tremendous talent and leads her team from within the circle and at the plate.
Runs were not going to be the issue when Larsen took the ball and strolled out to the pitching circle on Tuesday afternoon. It was soon apparent that Larsen was on her game Tuesday, as she began throwing strikes and sending batters back to the dugout in a hurry.
The end result was a very professional, workmanlike effort from Larsen, who set down batter after batter during the game, racking up 17 strikeouts in the process.
Larsen did give up some hits here and there but she did not walk a batter during the seven-inning contest. She did get touched for six hits in the game and she did give up five runs, but the game was never really in danger as the Lady Panthers started the game with a home run from Casselle Howell and scored six times in the bottom of the first inning.
From then on, it was all about Larsen and her performance in the game. She only allowed four hits in the game but the big number was the 17 strikeouts that she recorded in the game. Seventeen of the 21 outs recorded in the game by the Lady Panthers came via the strikeout and that is an impressive number no matter how you want to spin it or look at it.
The only time the Teton Timberwolves even threatened in the contest was when they came up with three runs in the top of the fifth inning. It didn’t matter as the Lady Panthers already held a 7-2 lead at the time and quickly followed that fifth inning with a pair of three run innings of their own, resulting in the final score of 13-5.
Game over.
It also wasn’t a case of the Lady Panthers tearing up the batter’s box in any way, shape or form, as the Lady Panthers only accumulated six hits of their own, but those six hits produced nine runs batted in.
Leading the way were Halle Leavitt and Larsen herself, who each had a pair of hits in the game and each drove in a pair of runs as well.
Walks were the big part of the offense this time around as the Lady Panthers collected 11 walks on the game and a good number of those walks came around to score in the game.
This was a good performance for the Lady Panthers and surely only one of many that are on the horizon for Snake River during this season.
With the win, Snake River is now 2-1 on the year and were scheduled to be in action on Thursday, with a scheduled home game against Soda Springs.
TETON 002 030 0 — 5 4 4
SNAKE RIVER 600 133 X — 13 6 2
Teton
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
M Dalley 4 1 1 0 0 1
R Matkin 3 2 1 0 1 1
M Johnson 3 1 1 2 1 2
B Douglass 3 0 1 0 1 2
M Lerwill 4 0 0 0 0 3
H Hitchley 2 0 0 0 2 1
H Hill 4 0 0 0 0 4
K Hansen 2 1 0 0 1 2
G Puglisi 3 0 0 1 0 1
Totals 28 5 4 3 6 17
Batting2B: M Dalley, M Johnson
TB: M Dalley 2, R Matkin, M Johnson 2, B Douglass
RBI: M Johnson 2, G Puglisi
ROE: R Matkin
FC: M Dalley
SB: R Matkin 2, B Douglass 2, H Hitchley
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (55.88%)
M Dalley, R Matkin 4, M Johnson 3, B Douglass 2, M Lerwill 2, H Hitchley 3, H Hill, K Hansen, G Puglisi 2
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: R Matkin, M Lerwill, H Hill, G Puglisi
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Caselle Howell 2 2 1 2 0 0
Maecie White 3 2 0 0 1 0
Halle Leavitt 2 2 2 2 1 0
Lyndsie Larsen 4 0 2 2 1 1
Addie Campbell 3 0 0 0 1 2
Carly Phillips 1 2 0 0 2 1
Cassidy Lillya 2 2 0 1 2 1
Kamri Later 2 2 1 2 2 0
Ashlynn Wright 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cadence Bishop 2 1 0 0 1 2
Ellie Thomas — — — — — -
Jordynne Austin — — — — — -
Totals 22 13 6 9 11 7
BattingHR: Caselle Howell
TB: Lyndsie Larsen 2, Halle Leavitt 2, Caselle Howell 4, Kamri Later
RBI: Lyndsie Larsen 2, Halle Leavitt 2, Caselle Howell 2, Cassidy Lillya, Kamri Later 2
SF: Halle Leavitt
ROE: Ashlynn Wright, Cassidy Lillya
HBP: Halle Leavitt, Caselle Howell 3, Maecie White, Carly Phillips
SB: Lyndsie Larsen, Halle Leavitt, Cassidy Lillya, Carly Phillips
CS: Halle Leavitt, Cassidy Lillya, Kamri Later
TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (50.00%)
Lyndsie Larsen 3, Halle Leavitt 2, Caselle Howell 2, Maecie White 2, Addie Campbell 2, Cadence Bishop 2, Cassidy Lillya 2, Kamri Later 3, Carly Phillips 2
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Caselle Howell, Carly Phillips
Teton
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
R Matkin 6.0 162 .438 6 11 9 7 10 1
B Douglass 0.0 8 .125 0 2 2 0 1 0
M Dalley 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 6.0 170 .424 6 13 11 7 11 1
Pitching L: R. Matkin
HBP: R Matkin 5, B Douglass
WP: R Matkin 10, B Douglass 2
Pitches-Strikes: M Dalley 0-0, R Matkin 162-71, B Douglass 8-1
Groundouts-Flyouts: M Dalley 0-0, R Matkin 3-5, B Douglass 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: M Dalley 0-0, R Matkin 17-38, B Douglass 0-2
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Lyndsie Larsen 7.0 147 .605 4 5 5 17 6 0
Totals 7.0 147 .605 4 5 5 17 6 0
Pitching W: Lyndsie Larsen
WP: Lyndsie Larsen 8
Pitches-Strikes: Lyndsie Larsen 147-89
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lyndsie Larsen 4-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lyndsie Larsen 19-34
stats provided by Game Changer
