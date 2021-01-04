The latest boys' basketball coaches poll has been released.
To nobody's surprise, the undefeated Snake River Panthers lead the 3A classification now with an 8-0 record.
What is surprising is that Firth, with a 7-2, record did not make the top five in 2A, although they are on the edge and knocking on the door in sixth place. This poll was released during the holiday break for most schools on Dec. 30.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Post Falls (7) 6-2 47 1
2. Meridian (3) 2-0 42 2
3. Madison (1) 6-2 27 3
4. Lake City 5-2 15 4
5. Lewiston 5-0 10 t-5
Also receiving votes: Rigby, Borah, Thunder Ridge, Boise, Coeur d'Alene
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (4) 5-1 36 2
2. Middleton (2) 4-2 31 1
3. Century (3) 7-2 26 3
4. Jerome 6-1 11 -
5. Pocatello 6-1 10 4
Also receiving votes: Bishop Kelly, Hillcrest, Blackfoot, Lakeland
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (6) 7-0 42 1
2. Marsh Valley 5-2 23 2
3. South Fremont (1) 5-2 19 3
4. Teton (2) 3-1 18 4
5. Fruitland 5-4 16 5
Also receiving votes: Priest River, Sugar-Salem, Kimberly, Kellogg, Payette
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (5) 5-0 28 1
2. Melba 7-1 21 4
3. St. Maries (1) 4-0 17 2
4. Ambrose 4-0 11 -
5. West Side 3-0 10 4
Also receiving votes: Firth (1), Cole Valley Christian, Nampa Christian, Valley, New Plymouth
1ADI
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 5-1 35 1
2. Kamiah 4-2 19 2
3. Oakley 5-1 18 3
t-4. Prairie 5-1 12 4
t-4. Lakeside 4-1 12 -
Also receiving votes: Grace, Raft River, Victory Charter, Genesee
1ADII
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (7) 4-1 45 1
2. North Gem (2) 6-1 37 3
3. Watersprings (2) 7-0 36 4
4. Dietrich (1) 4-2 34 2
5. Rockland 6-1 9 -
Also receiving votes: Camas County, Cascade, Carey, Deary, Mackay, Castleford