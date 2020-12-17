BLACKFOOT — The latest Idaho girls’ basketball coaches’ poll has been released and there is some activity for local teams to be excited about.
In the 4A classification, the High Country Conference leader with a conference record of 3-0, Blackfoot, is receiving points for the top five. The Broncos show wins over Shelley, Hillcrest, and Skyline and only have Bonneville left to complete the conference circle this time around. Under the guidance of first year head coach Raimee Odum, the Lady Broncos have been playing their best basketball of the young season in the past week and a half.
In the 3A classification, despite a loss to Sugar-Salem, who is the top-ranked team in the classification, Snake River is ranked third with its 7-1 record. The Lady Panthers played Sugar-Salem on Tuesday night and were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten by the Lady Diggers, but with their 7-1 record have shown they belong with the elite teams in the classification.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (6) 3-0 34 1
2. Rigby (1) 7-2 20 t-4
3. Timberline 0-0 18 2
4. Coeur d’Alene 4-0 15 -
5. Meridian 1-1 11 3
Also receiving votes: Boise, Thunder Ridge
m Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (5) 7-2 39 1
2. Middleton (3) 3-0 29 4
3. Century (1) 5-3 28 3
4. Skyline (2) 5-3 27 2
5. Burley 5-2 21 5
Also receiving votes: Blackfoot, Mountain Home, Bishop Kelly
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (3) 4-1 31 1
2. Timberlake (4) 5-1 30 2
3. Snake River 7-0 22 3
4. Filer 3-4 9 5
5. Bonners Ferry 6-1 8 -
Also receiving votes: Parma, Kimberly
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Melba (7) 9-0 42 1
2. Ririe (1) 9-1 31 3
t-3.. Cole Valley (2) 6-1 21 2
t-3. Grangeville 5-2 21 -
5. West Jefferson 7-1 10 -
Also receiving votes: New Plymouth, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Declo, Orofino
1ADI
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (5) 5-0 31 1
2. Grace (1) 8-1 28 3
t-3. Prairie 6-1 18 2
t-3. Raft River (1) 7-0 18 5
5. Butte County (1) 7-0 13 4
Also receiving votes: Genesee, Lighthouse Christian, Liberty Charter, Idaho City
1ADII
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (5) 6-0 25 1
2. Tri-Valley 3-0 20 2
3. Kendrick 5-2 10 -
4. Dietrich 4-2 8 4
t-5. Garden Valley 3-1 3 3
t-5. Mackay 1-2 3 -
Also receiving votes: Carey, Nezperce, North Gem