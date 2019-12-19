BOISE – Not much has changed in the latest Idaho girls’ basketball media poll. The teams at the top are still at the top which could mean there is a big gap between the top few teams and the rest of the schools in the various classifications.
Of note in the 4A poll, where the Blackfoot Broncos reside, the top three teams remain the same, although Century finally has a loss, that coming at a Las Vegas tournament and they retain their top ranking. Bonneville still hasn’t lost a game and Blackfoot has the single loss to Thunder Ridge, which is pointing to a showdown in January, when Bonneville and Blackfoot will meet for the first time. That one is brewing up to be a dandy.
The 5A rankings are still decidedly Treasure Valley biased, but that could change when they start beating up on each other.
The 3A rankings are still in the hands of Sugar-Salem and they appear to be the real deal.
The 2A rankings are all over the place but the looming New Year’s Day is going to take care of a lot of that when the time rolls around.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (1) 8-1 27 3
2. Mountain View (2) 8-2 26 2
3. Boise (2) 9-2 25 1
4. Coeur d’Alene (2) 10-1 14 4
5. Lake City 6-2 9 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian 3, Rigby 1
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (5) 7-1 33 1
2. Bonneville (2) 8-0 30 2
3. Blackfoot 8-1 18 3
4. Preston 10-2 10 -
5. Twin Falls 8-2 5 -
Others receiving votes: Jerome 4, Middleton 4, Kuna 1
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 7-1 34 1
2. Parma (1) 7-2 27 3
3. Timberlake 5-4 21 2
4. Teton 7-4 10 -
5. Kellogg 6-2 9 4
Other receiving votes: Filer 2, Kimberly 1, Snake River 1
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 9-2 34 1
2. Melba (1) 10-1 26 2
3. Cole Valley Christian 7-2 18 3
4. Grangeville 6-2 11 4
5. New Plymouth 8-2 6 -
Other receiving votes: Declo 5, Ririe 5
1A Division I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (5) 7-0 33 2
2. Prairie (2) 7-1 30 1
3. Grace 8-1 18 3
4. Rimrock 7-0 15 4
5. Greenleaf Friends 8-0 4 -
Other receiving votes: Butte County 2, Oakley 2, Raft River 1
1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (1) 6-1 26 2
2. Tri-Valley (3) 9-1 25 3
3. Rockland (2) 10-1 24 1
4. Kendrick (1) 4-1 9 -
5. Mackay 6-2 6 -
Other receiving votes: Salmon River 5, Nez Perce 4, Sho-Ban 3, Lighthouse Christian 2, Lakeside 1