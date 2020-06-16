BLACKFOOT – For anyone who has been to a rodeo and then went to a high school rodeo, you can’t help but notice the differences.
In a professional rodeo, for instance, you will notice that there is only one event specifically for the ladies and that is barrel racing.
In high school rodeo, you have goat tying, pole bending, breakaway roping and barrel racing and you have team roping where there are all-female teams, mixed teams and all-male teams competing equally.
Quite a change.
This year, the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals will also have events for the queen competition, girls’ cow cutting, boys’ cow cutting, the reined cow horse competition which is co-ed, and you have shooting competitions as well, with the .22 long rifle competition and the trap shooting competition. High school rodeo is definitely a different sport from the competitive professional rodeo.
In Idaho, there is one event that has been dominated by a young lady so much that some refer to her as the “queen of goat roping.” She has dominated District 4 in the goat tying event and won last year’s state title as well, advancing to the national high school finals where she finished in the top 10, earning All-American honors.
Laynee Gregersen entered the Tuesday morning performance of the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals as the one to beat. There is a target on her back, but that has been the case for some time now. For over a year, Laynee has been the girl to beat when it comes to goat tying. The most impressive thing about the run she has been on is that she just takes it in stride, shrugging off the term favorite, and goes about her business like it is just another day.
“I just love that I have had the opportunity to rodeo and I go about it like anyone with a job would go about it,” Gregersen said. “I work hard, I practice every chance that I can, I take care of my horses, and I get a lot of help from my parents.”
While Gregersen regularly competes in four events during the regular season, she has qualified for the state finals in three events — goat tying, pole bending, and breakaway roping.
“I work at four events, but goat tying is my favorite and the one that I have had the most success in,” Gregersen said. “I have just clicked with my horse in goat tying and we practice a lot, in part because we raise goats and it is very convenient to have the goats here at home to practice with.”
Gregersen has been goat tying for what seems like a long time, starting out when she was only 10 or 11 years old. That adds up to six or seven years for the young lady who is heading into her senior year of high school this fall.
She is active in school activities and has been a cheerleader and on the volleyball team at Raft River High School. She is more than just an athlete, however, as she also travels to Burley High School two days per week to take advantage of dual course studies and is working to have her associate degree in hand when she graduates next spring.
“It is a long day when I have to travel to Burley, but it will pay off in the long run,” Gregersen said. “It all works out when you have a plan and my plan is in effect.”
The dual credit classes have put Gregersen on a unique path where she will have earned a lot of credits towards a four-year degree as well.
Her great relationship with her siblings has also helped her along the way. She has a brother, Gage, who was the reserve all-around cowboy for District 4. She has support from all of her siblings and she supports them as well. They are always there for her and cheer her on in all of her events.
Gregersen kicked off her defense of her state title in goat tying with a first performance run on Tuesday morning. She also had a run in pole bending in the second performance Tuesday night and completed her trifecta of events with a Tuesday night performance in breakaway roping.
By this morning, Gregersen should have an idea of where she stands and what stands in her way in her signature event, the goat tying.
If things work out the way it looks on paper, Gregersen will have won the event’s first performance and have everyone looking up at her time, most likely around 7 seconds, because if nothing else, Laynee is one of the most consistent in the field.
“My best time is around seven seconds and the fastest I have ever seen is around 5.6 seconds,” Gregersen said. “I know that I am pretty consistent and that is what I shoot for each and every time, just be consistent and the rest will take care of itself.”