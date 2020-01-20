BLACKFOOT – This week could well be the defining week in girls’ basketball in Bingham County, at least for those teams who have aspirations of reaching the state tournaments in the Boise area Feb. 20-22.
This week could be what determines whether the Blackfoot Lady Broncos can lock in the number two seed for the District 6 tournament, which has two berths for the state tourney. The Lady Broncos have two games this week, before they get a chance at a rematch with the Bonneville Bees, who handed the Lady Broncos their only conference loss. The Lady Broncos must win both games to keep pace with the Bees if they have any chance at the top seed in the district tournament and realistically, must win out to take that top seed.
Here is how the High Country Conference stands as play begins today:
Bonneville 7-0
Blackfoot 5-1
Hillcrest 4-3
Skyline 3-4
Shelley 0-5
Idaho Falls 0-6
In the 3A, South East Idaho Conference, Snake River appears to have the inside track at the conference title as they are head and shoulders ahead of their competition, Marsh Valley and American Falls, but you never want to leave anything to chance, and need to take care of business to secure that top seed and the host position for the District 5 Tournament.
The Lady Panthers seem to be playing their best basketball with a three-game winning streak and only one more non-conference game remaining. They are also at the top of the conference standings with a 1-0 record as conference play begins later this week.
Here is how the South East Idaho Conference stands as play begins this week.
Marsh Valley 1-0
Snake River 1-0
American Falls 0-2
There are two 2A teams involved, Firth and Aberdeen, and they seemingly are on different paths as the season begins to wind down. Firth has been flying high, with a 4-1 conference record. Aberdeen has lost star Yasmin Ortiz for the rest of the season with a torn ACL and that will likely do them in with the likes of Soda Springs and Bear Lake in their conference
Here is how the Nuclear Conference shapes up as the five teams head into the meat of their conference schedule.
Firth 4-1
West Jefferson 3-1
Ririe 3-2
North Fremont 1-3
Salmon 0-4
The South East Idaho 2A Conference looks like this as we head into the week.
Soda Springs 5-0
Bear Lake 4-1
West Side 2-3
Aberdeen 1-3
Malad 0-5
In the 1A, Division II Rocky Mountain Conference, the Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs are chasing the Rockland Lady Bulldogs for the top spot in the upcoming District 5-6 Touranment which has a new venue this year as they play at Hillcrest High School. The Lady Chiefs need a win against Watersprings this week to lock up the number two seed in the tournament. If Rockland stumbles, they have a chance at the top seed, but don’t look for the Lady Bulldogs to lose one of their remaining games.
Here is how the Rocky Mountain Conference stacks up heading into this week’s action.
Rockand 5-1
Sho-Ban 4-1
Watersprings 4-3
Mackay 3-1
Leadore 3-3
North Gem 3-5
Grace Lutheran 0-8