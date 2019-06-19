BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA team invited the Rigby/Madison Rockies to town on Monday for a scheduled doubleheader.
Despite scoring first in the contest, the Broncos never really seemed in the game for whatever reason. Whether it was mental errors on the base paths, the missed signals from the coaching staff, or the fielding errors that allowed the visitors runs, the Broncos just didn’t play baseball like they should be playing at this time of the year. The end result was a 7-2 loss to the Rockies in the first of the two scheduled games.
The Broncos picked up a run in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead that they would hold until the third, when the Rockies touched Broncos starter Candon Dahle for a pair of runs. They would add another run in the top of the fourth, and then basically put the game away in the top of the sixth with a four spot, courtesy of a pair or errors by the Broncos.
Offensively, the Broncos were just never quite in sync throughout the game. They pounded out seven hits, more than enough to have stayed close in the game, but base running mistakes took them out of one inning and missed signals took them out of another inning.
Right fielder Mike Gardner was the most consistent batter for the Broncos as he gathered up three hits in the contest to lead the Broncos in the contest. Stryker Wood added a pair of walks, so between the two, they were on base five times in the game. It was the lack of timely hits from the rest of the team that failed to get additional runs home.
Pitching-wise, it would be hard to complain much about Dahle’s pitching effort. He fought his way through six innings and most of the seven runs that the Rockies scored were not his fault. There were more unearned runs than earned runs by the Rockies.
Dahle was able to stay ahead of the Rockies for the most part as he was throwing first-pitch strikes and staying ahead of the hitters. He threw 19 first-pitch strikes in the game and although he gave way to a relief pitcher in the seventh inning, it was only because he had reached the 100-pitch count and not that he was ever really in trouble during the game.
The Broncos tried to rally together for the second game, which was eventually called because of darkness with the Broncos on the wrong end of a 7-0 score in the sixth inning.
Next up for the Broncos will be another scheduled doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game scheduled for 11 a.m. and the second to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The team coming to Blackfoot to challenge the Broncos will be Pocatello, who the Broncos split a doubleheader against a week ago.