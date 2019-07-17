BLACKFOOT – The official bracket along with the schedule for the games in the American Legion AA baseball district tournament has been released and all of the play will take place today through Saturday, July 18-20.
The Blackfoot Broncos AA Legion team actually received a fairly favorable draw and are in the bottom half of the bracket.
The tournament will begin today with the first game at 10 a.m. when the Idaho Falls Bandits, the top seed, will take on the Twin Falls Blackhawks. All of the games will take place at Halliwell Field in Pocatello.
Idaho Falls is the top seed for good reason, having only lost to one Idaho-based team all year. That team is the Blackfoot Broncos in a game a week ago.
The second game will feature the fourth and fifth seeds, the Rigby/Madison team versus the Minico Storm. That game will begin at approximately 1 p.m.
Game three of the tournament, between the number three seed and the number six seed, will feature the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels and the Upper Valley team from South Fremont. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m., again taking place at Halliwell Field in Pocatello.
The final game on the opening day will be with Blackfoot taking on the Twin Falls Cowboys. The Broncos are the seventh seed and the Cowboys are the second seed.
The second day of the tournament will feature the winners of game one and game two, most likely Idaho Falls versus either Rigby or Minico, most likely Minico. That game is scheduled to take place on Friday at 4 p.m.
The other winners’ bracket game will feature the winner between Pocatello and Upper Valley, most likely Pocatello, and the winner between Blackfoot and Twin Falls. These two teams are very evenly matched and just a week ago took turns no-hitting the other one. Man for man, Blackfoot may have a slight edge and with a fully manned squad available for coach Liam Pope, the edge goes to the Broncos. That means the Friday night game could very well be between Pocatello and Blackfoot and will start at 7 p.m. and could play to a full house at Halliwell Field.
The morning games will be in the consolation bracket and will begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The first game likely will feature the Blackhawks from Twin Falls and most likely the Rockies from Rigby/Madison. The second game will be between Upper Valley and the loser between Blackfoot and the Cowboys of Twin Falls. I have already favored Blackfoot, so this should be Upper Valley vs. Twin Falls, with the losing team heading home.
Saturday could be a very long day as the teams in the consolation bracket could play twice before determining who will advance to the state tournament.
The top bracket will likely feature Idaho Falls against either Pocatello or Blackfoot if my theories hold true. The winner will be the district champion and the other the second place team, both assured a seeding in the state tournament.
That game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The consolation bracket, following the initial two games, will feature the winner of the first game on Friday, playing at 1 p.m. Saturday against the loser between Idaho Falls and Minico.
The earlier game at 10 a.m. will be between the loser of Pocatello and Blackfoot taking on either the Twin Falls Cowboys or the Upper Valley Cougars.
There will be a second game in the consolation bracket immediately following those games and before the championship game. It will take place at 4 p.m. and the winner will get the third place spot at the state tournament.
All in all, it should be a great tournament and the Broncos have a chance to prove that they are one of the three best teams in the district with their play. They simply must keep their focus and concentrate on the task at hand and help out their pitching staff by playing solid in the field.