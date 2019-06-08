BLACKFOOT – The annual American Legion baseball pancake supper is scheduled for Monday from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall.
All proceeds from the ticket sales and the dinner will go to help support the American Legion baseball program which this summer is supporting three teams.
The players will be waiting tables and helping to prepare the meal which will feature pancakes, eggs, hash browns and beverages.
Cost for the dinner is $5 per person, or a family can eat for only $20.
Tickets may be purchased from any player on one of the Legion teams, or at the door the day/night of the event.