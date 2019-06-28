RUPERT — The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA team took to the road Thursday for a double header against the Minico Storm at the Minico High School field.
Expectations may not have been very high for the team as they only traveled with nine players and their pitching staff was depleted by players who had left town with the Blackfoot High School basketball team on their trek to Oregon for a basketball camp. Couple that with some injuries to some key players and the Broncos were thin in a lot of places. Let's face it, a team of nine barely covers the nine positions on the field and everyone was going to have to step up and play some good baseball.
Give credit to the players and the coaching staff. The Broncos came out and did exactly what Coach Liam Pope was hoping that they would do. They played baseball the way the game is supposed to be played and they pitched like they knew what was going from the mound to the plate.
Pope sent out big lefty Chase Turner and he responded with arguably his best outing of his career. He was in command of his pitches and he didn't try and overthrow everything — he looked like he belonged on the mound.
Turner was throwing strikes from the outset, didn't run into trouble with walks and forced the hitters to put the ball in play and he had the defense behind him.
When you start by throwing first-pitch strikes to the hitters, it gives you an edge, and Turner was ahead in the count 18 times during the game and that always helps. When you throw in seven strikeouts in seven innings on the mound, that also helps. When your team backs your pitching by only making a single error, it gives you a chance to win the game — and that is just what the Broncos did, winning the opening game of the double header by the score of 7-1.
Leading the offense was a trio of Broncos who each tallied a pair of hits. Dosa Nappo led the way with his pair of hits and was joined in the hit parade by Jarod Gough and Payton Brooks who also added a pair of hits to the total. The big inning for the Broncos was the second, when they tallied four runs and that was enough for Turner, who was the story of the game.
Turner went the distance, only allowing four hits to the Minico batters and aside from the first inning run that he gave up, limited the Storm to a bunch of zeroes on the scoreboard the rest of the way.
Nappo led the Broncos with three runs batted in and was backed up by a pair of runs batted in by Payton Brooks.
Turner was also active at the plate as the lefty had a walk and three quality at bats during the game. He was definitely the player of the game.
Game two may not have gone quite the way of the Broncos. Without their usual arsenal of arms, the Broncos turned to Dosa Nappo and although he gave it a grand effort, it wasn't in the stars for a double header sweep on this Thursday afternoon.
The Broncos would give up three errors and the Storm made good use of every opportunity that came their way.
The Storm only had six hits, but the three errors and some walks were turned into a dozen runs as they powered their way to a 12-2 win for a split of the double dip.
The Broncos got on the scoreboard first, with a run in the top of the first inning, but they had no answer when the Storm came crashing back in the bottom of the first inning with a seven-run outburst. The Broncos led in nearly every offensive category except the scoreboard.
Led by two hits each by Carlos Pimentel, Jarod Gough and Mike Gardner, the Broncos amassed 12 hits, but were unable to put hits together for a big inning that would match the Storm's first inning outburst and just never were able to get back to even with Minico.
The Broncos were limited to a single run in the first inning and another in the fourth inning and when the opponent has put up seven runs in the first, one each in the second and the third and then a three spot in the fourth inning, it makes winning tough.
The bright spot in the pair of games is that the Broncos continued to play better in the past couple of weeks. They have split double headers with both Minico and Pocatello and are finding that their pitching staff is stronger than many may have thought in the early part of the season.
With Turner coming around of late and when you add him to a staff of Candon Dahle, Jace Grimmet, Payton Brooks and Isaiah Thomas, it gives Coach Pope a fairly strong quintet of hurlers to start games. Add to that Juan Pimentel, Dosa Nappo and a couple of others and the bullpen is rounding into shape as well.
With an encouraging trip to Rupert, the Broncos will get a couple of days to regroup and welcome back some of the missing players as they get ready for a double header on Tuesday, when Twin Falls will come calling with games scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m.
The second half of the Legion season could be totally different for the Broncos as they continue to get ready for the District Tournament which will get underway in Mid-July.