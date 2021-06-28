BOZEMAN, Mont. – It may have taken four games, but the Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball team finally broke through for a win in Montana.

The Broncos rode the pitching of Aston Mercado, Cason Fisher and Avian Martinez to the win, with Martinez recording the final four outs for the save, while Mercado only allowed two hits over four innings of work to earn the win. Final score was 6-4 in favor of Blackfoot.

Blackfoot scored a pair of runs in the third and again in the fourth innings to take a 4-1 lead over Helena. The Senators had scored in the bottom half of the first inning for an early 1-0 lead.

Jaxon Holmes of Blackfoot led the offensive attack with a pair of hits in four at bats, while five other Broncos had one hit apiece in the game.

For the Senators, Gavin Thennis and Tyler Tenney each had a pair of hits to account for four of the five Helena hits.

The Broncos will close out the five game trip into Montana with a Sunday afternoon game and then head home to Blackfoot.

BLACKFOOT 002 200 2 — 6 7 2

HELENA 100 002 1 — 4 5 4

Blackfoot

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Ben Wilson 3 1 1 0 0 0

Spencer Cook 3 0 0 0 0 1

Tyler Vance 2 2 1 0 1 0

Payton Brooks 3 2 1 0 1 1

Nate Goodwin 2 0 0 0 1 1

Jaxon Holmes 4 0 2 3 0 1

Mehki Sandoval 4 0 1 1 0 2

Cooper Kniffin 4 1 0 0 0 2

Boston Ross 4 0 1 0 0 1

Cason Fisher — — — — — -

Avian Martinez — — — — — -

Ashton Mercado — — — — — -

Totals 29 6 7 4 3 9

Batting 3B: Tyler Vance

TB: Payton Brooks, Jaxon Holmes 2, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval, Tyler Vance 3, Ben Wilson

RBI: Jaxon Holmes 3, Mehki Sandoval

SAC: Spencer Cook, Nate Goodwin

ROE: Spencer Cook, Nate Goodwin, Cooper Kniffin, Ben Wilson

FC: Jaxon Holmes

HBP: Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson

SB: Ben Wilson

TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (50.00%)

Payton Brooks 4, Spencer Cook 2, Nate Goodwin 2, Jaxon Holmes, Cooper Kniffin, Boston Ross 2, Mehki Sandoval 2, Tyler Vance 2, Ben Wilson 2

Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Tyler Vance 2

Helena Senators

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Matt Burton 3 1 1 1 1 0

Victor Scott 4 0 0 0 0 0

Tyler Tenney 4 1 2 0 0 0

Michael Hurlbert 2 0 0 1 0 0

Gavin Thennis 3 1 2 1 1 0

Hunter Bratcher 4 0 0 0 0 0

Cy Miller 2 0 0 0 0 0

Judson Seliskar 1 1 0 0 1 1

Forest Suero 0 0 0 0 3 0

Cade Coate 2 0 0 0 0 0

Trysten Mooney 0 0 0 1 1 0

Ethan Keintz — — — — — -

Caden Sell — — — — — -

Totals 25 4 5 4 7 1

Batting 2B: Gavin Thennis

TB: Matt Burton, Tyler Tenney 2, Gavin Thennis 3

RBI: Matt Burton, Michael Hurlbert, Trysten Mooney, Gavin Thennis

SF: Michael Hurlbert

ROE: Matt Burton

FC: Victor Scott, Gavin Thennis

HBP: Michael Hurlbert

SB: Matt Burton, Forest Suero, Tyler Tenney, Gavin Thennis

CS: Gavin Thennis

TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (52.94%)

Hunter Bratcher 2, Matt Burton 2, Michael Hurlbert 3, Trysten Mooney, Victor Scott, Judson Seliskar, Forest Suero 3, Tyler Tenney 2, Gavin Thennis 3

Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Hunter Bratcher, Matt Burton, Cade Coate, Michael Hurlbert

DP: Forest Suero

Blackfoot

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Ashton Mercado 4.0 68 .515 2 1 1 0 4 0

Cason Fisher 1.2 31 .484 0 2 2 0 2 0

Avian Martinez 1.1 31 .613 3 1 0 1 1 0

Totals 7.0 130 .531 5 4 3 1 7 0

Pitching W: Ashton Mercado

SV: Avian Martinez

HBP: Cason Fisher

WP: Ashton Mercado 2

BK: Cason Fisher

Pitches-Strikes: Cason Fisher 31-15, Avian Martinez 31-19, Ashton Mercado 68-35

Groundouts-Flyouts: Cason Fisher 3-1, Avian Martinez 0-2, Ashton Mercado 3-8

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Cason Fisher 4-8, Avian Martinez 2-8, Ashton Mercado 11-18

Helena Senators

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Ethan Keintz 5.2 107 .673 4 4 2 7 1 0

Caden Sell 1.1 25 .640 3 2 2 2 2 0

Totals 7.0 132 .667 7 6 4 9 3 0

Pitching L: Ethan Keintz

HBP: Ethan Keintz 2

Pitches-Strikes: Ethan Keintz 107-72, Caden Sell 25-16

Groundouts-Flyouts: Ethan Keintz 6-3, Caden Sell 0-1

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ethan Keintz 18-28, Caden Sell 5-8

Stats provided by Game Changer

