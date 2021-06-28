BOZEMAN, Mont. – It may have taken four games, but the Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball team finally broke through for a win in Montana.
The Broncos rode the pitching of Aston Mercado, Cason Fisher and Avian Martinez to the win, with Martinez recording the final four outs for the save, while Mercado only allowed two hits over four innings of work to earn the win. Final score was 6-4 in favor of Blackfoot.
Blackfoot scored a pair of runs in the third and again in the fourth innings to take a 4-1 lead over Helena. The Senators had scored in the bottom half of the first inning for an early 1-0 lead.
Jaxon Holmes of Blackfoot led the offensive attack with a pair of hits in four at bats, while five other Broncos had one hit apiece in the game.
For the Senators, Gavin Thennis and Tyler Tenney each had a pair of hits to account for four of the five Helena hits.
The Broncos will close out the five game trip into Montana with a Sunday afternoon game and then head home to Blackfoot.
BLACKFOOT 002 200 2 — 6 7 2
HELENA 100 002 1 — 4 5 4
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 3 1 1 0 0 0
Spencer Cook 3 0 0 0 0 1
Tyler Vance 2 2 1 0 1 0
Payton Brooks 3 2 1 0 1 1
Nate Goodwin 2 0 0 0 1 1
Jaxon Holmes 4 0 2 3 0 1
Mehki Sandoval 4 0 1 1 0 2
Cooper Kniffin 4 1 0 0 0 2
Boston Ross 4 0 1 0 0 1
Cason Fisher — — — — — -
Avian Martinez — — — — — -
Ashton Mercado — — — — — -
Totals 29 6 7 4 3 9
Batting 3B: Tyler Vance
TB: Payton Brooks, Jaxon Holmes 2, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval, Tyler Vance 3, Ben Wilson
RBI: Jaxon Holmes 3, Mehki Sandoval
SAC: Spencer Cook, Nate Goodwin
ROE: Spencer Cook, Nate Goodwin, Cooper Kniffin, Ben Wilson
FC: Jaxon Holmes
HBP: Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson
SB: Ben Wilson
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (50.00%)
Payton Brooks 4, Spencer Cook 2, Nate Goodwin 2, Jaxon Holmes, Cooper Kniffin, Boston Ross 2, Mehki Sandoval 2, Tyler Vance 2, Ben Wilson 2
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Tyler Vance 2
Helena Senators
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Matt Burton 3 1 1 1 1 0
Victor Scott 4 0 0 0 0 0
Tyler Tenney 4 1 2 0 0 0
Michael Hurlbert 2 0 0 1 0 0
Gavin Thennis 3 1 2 1 1 0
Hunter Bratcher 4 0 0 0 0 0
Cy Miller 2 0 0 0 0 0
Judson Seliskar 1 1 0 0 1 1
Forest Suero 0 0 0 0 3 0
Cade Coate 2 0 0 0 0 0
Trysten Mooney 0 0 0 1 1 0
Ethan Keintz — — — — — -
Caden Sell — — — — — -
Totals 25 4 5 4 7 1
Batting 2B: Gavin Thennis
TB: Matt Burton, Tyler Tenney 2, Gavin Thennis 3
RBI: Matt Burton, Michael Hurlbert, Trysten Mooney, Gavin Thennis
SF: Michael Hurlbert
ROE: Matt Burton
FC: Victor Scott, Gavin Thennis
HBP: Michael Hurlbert
SB: Matt Burton, Forest Suero, Tyler Tenney, Gavin Thennis
CS: Gavin Thennis
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (52.94%)
Hunter Bratcher 2, Matt Burton 2, Michael Hurlbert 3, Trysten Mooney, Victor Scott, Judson Seliskar, Forest Suero 3, Tyler Tenney 2, Gavin Thennis 3
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Hunter Bratcher, Matt Burton, Cade Coate, Michael Hurlbert
DP: Forest Suero
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ashton Mercado 4.0 68 .515 2 1 1 0 4 0
Cason Fisher 1.2 31 .484 0 2 2 0 2 0
Avian Martinez 1.1 31 .613 3 1 0 1 1 0
Totals 7.0 130 .531 5 4 3 1 7 0
Pitching W: Ashton Mercado
SV: Avian Martinez
HBP: Cason Fisher
WP: Ashton Mercado 2
BK: Cason Fisher
Pitches-Strikes: Cason Fisher 31-15, Avian Martinez 31-19, Ashton Mercado 68-35
Groundouts-Flyouts: Cason Fisher 3-1, Avian Martinez 0-2, Ashton Mercado 3-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Cason Fisher 4-8, Avian Martinez 2-8, Ashton Mercado 11-18
Helena Senators
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ethan Keintz 5.2 107 .673 4 4 2 7 1 0
Caden Sell 1.1 25 .640 3 2 2 2 2 0
Totals 7.0 132 .667 7 6 4 9 3 0
Pitching L: Ethan Keintz
HBP: Ethan Keintz 2
Pitches-Strikes: Ethan Keintz 107-72, Caden Sell 25-16
Groundouts-Flyouts: Ethan Keintz 6-3, Caden Sell 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ethan Keintz 18-28, Caden Sell 5-8
Stats provided by Game Changer