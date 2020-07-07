BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA baseball team began a long, tough week on Monday afternoon with a scheduled nine-inning affair against the Idaho Falls Tigers and escaped with just what the doctor ordered in a 19-3, mercy-rule-shortened contest and in the process helped to set the team up for the games to come later in the week.
Facing five games in only five days, two of them crucial Wednesday contests against conference opponent Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels, the Broncos were trying to save as much pitching as they could for the conference tilts.
Using four pitchers, each throwing one or two innings, the Broncos were able to save all three for action later in the week based upon the pitch count rules in play for Legion baseball this season.
All four hurlers came through the contest unscathed and saved innings for when they may count later this week.
Nate Goodwin was the first pitcher on the mound for the Broncos, throwing his two innings and only using 30 pitches to do so, and although he gave up a single run to the Tigers, he showed that he was pretty much in control the whole time, and used the eight-run lead his teammates gave him in the bottom of the first inning.
Goodwin was sharp enough to earn three quick strikeouts in his short stint on the mound and was effective, throwing first pitch strikes to eight different Tiger batters.
Following Goodwin was Mike Gardner, who threw his share of pitches after starting the game at third base for the Broncos. Gardner gave up two runs, but one of them was attributed to a Bronco error and he left the game with the Broncos still holding on to an 8-3 lead, just before the Broncos erupted for 10 more runs in the next three innings.
Payton Brooks followed with an inning of work and Jaden Harris mopped up with two innings of spotless relief as the Broncos would close things out in fine fashion.
Offensively, the Broncos were swinging some hot bats in the contest and everyone seemed to get in the action during the contest.
A whole bevy of Broncos gathered up a pair of hits as the team banged out 11 in the contest and used five Tiger errors to aid their cause in scoring 19 runs in the game.
The Broncos attacked early and often as they put up a crooked number on the scoreboard in the very first inning.
Leading the way was lead-off hitter Benjamin Wilson, who would beat out an infield single in the first and scored the first of the Broncos’ eight, first inning runs.
Following Wilson, the Broncos’ hits just kept coming as they would send 11 men to the plate in the bottom of the first inning.
From there, the Broncos just had to maintain and control the outcome of the contest which they did in fine fashion.
As the hits kept coming and the runs kept rolling up, aided by some miscues from the Tigers, the Broncos left little doubt about the outcome of the game. It was virtually over after the first inning.
The Tigers did manage to scrape together a run in the top of the second, through no error on the part of the Broncos, and then added a pair of runs in the third inning, but the Broncos pitching staff shut them down for the remainder of the game from that point on.
The offense, on the other hand, was not finished.
The Broncos would add a three spot in the bottom of the fourth, a single run in the fifth, and then a big seven spot in the bottom of the sixth that set things up for a closeout top of the seventh inning.
One of the highlights of the contest was a long ball hit off the bat of shortstop Tyler Vance that looked like it was out of the park.
Clearing the heads of the Tigers outfield, the ball just kept carrying, but came up just short of a home run when it landed at the base of the wall in one of the deepest parts of the ball park, resulting in a stand-up double for Vance.
Vance was just one of the hitting stars for the Broncos as he had the double, was hit by pitches on two occasions and added a walk for the afternoon as well, giving him four quality at bats during the contest.
Catcher Kyler Mills had three walks and four quality at bats, Candon Dahle had a pair of walks and five quality at bats and Mike Gardner had two walks and four quality at bats on the day.
Dahle would lead the Broncos with three runs batted in during the contest, while Benjamin Wilson and Payton Brooks each had a pair of runs batted in.
Overall, the Broncos scored their 19 runs on 11 hits and were aided by five Tiger errors on the contest along with 10 walks during the game.
Next up for the Broncos will be a doubleheader today in Pocatello at Halliwell Park when the Broncos face the Runnin’ Rebels with a first pitch slated for 6 p.m. The second game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Both games are considered as key conference contests for the Broncos who are battling for a high seeding in the district tournament which is rapidly approaching.