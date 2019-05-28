IDAHO FALLS – The second game of the 2019 Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball season only got into the fourth inning on Monday before the skies opened up and rain began to fall heavy enough that the game had to be postponed.
It wasn’t good news for the Broncos, who at the time were on the wrong end of a 6-0 score.
When the umpires had enough of the moisture falling out of the sky, there were two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the Broncos had done little to indicate that they might be able to put together enough of a rally to make a dent in the powerful Bandits’ lead.
The Bandits were simply too experienced and too talented for the young Broncos to handle.
No make-up date has been announced for the completion of the game that was started.
Next up for the Broncos will be a doubleheader on Monday in Blackfoot against Twin Falls with the first game scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.