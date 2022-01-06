BLACKFOOT – Surrounded by friends, family, loved ones and of course teammates, Blackfoot volleyball player Lexy Parsons signed on the dotted line to commit herself to play volleyball for Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore.
Parsons, who has been playing for the Blackfoot Lady Broncos for the past several years, simply inquired about the availability of a spot on the team at TVCC, was asked to send a video of her play to the coaching staff, and the rest is history.
Parsons, the daughter of Holly and Tony Parsons of Blackfoot, is set to begin her studies in pre-nursing with sights set on becoming an RN in the pediatrics field.
“I was really excited when I saw the new science building on campus,” Parsons said. “It indicated a commitment to the students in those programs and made me want to be part of the program.”
Parsons is used to playing as an outside hitter from the left side, which only makes sense since the southpaw would be most comfortable at that position, but she is open to playing any position that will get her time on the court.
“I visited the campus and met with the coaching staff and they were all very interested in what I had to offer, so it seemed like a match that was destined to be,” Parsons said. “I report the first of August to begin training and I am pretty excited about the opportunity.”
Parsons will not be the only person from her family that begins her life after high school at Treasure Valley Community College. She has an aunt and other members of her family with ties to the college and a history with the school. It only makes it more like a tradition than anything else for Lexy.
“The players that I have met all seemed very welcoming and I think that I will fit in nicely,” Parsons said. “I will have to work hard, but that has been what I have done since beginning this game.”
A good portion of the scholarship money Parsons will receive is coming from the academic side of things which only makes things better for her and her family. It indicates more of a commitment to make things work and happen for the better.
Parsons also has fellow Broncos enrolled at TVCC who are involved in other sports, like Demry Wixom and Tylar Dalley, and she is looking forward to being able to see them and spend time with them once she gets on campus. It is beginning to look like a Blackfoot movement to Treasure Valley is on the way.