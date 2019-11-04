FIRTH – It is probably fitting that Firth High School’s libero on the volleyball team is named Liberty Park. She is the defensive specialist and can really play the game, specializing in digging out the ball on hard strikes by the opponents and helping to set the ball up for her own team’s chances at killing a shot on the opponent.
“This was just the best experience that we could have had,” Park said. “To have the team that we had, the focus that we had and the talent and skill that we had was really special.”
As the libero, Park was one of the leaders of the team, even though she was only a junior. She often had to set the tone for the play of everyone else and she delivered each and every night the team was on the court.
“We all played and practiced really hard,” Park said. “Once we saw what we were capable of and the way that we were putting teams away, it just kind of all fell together for us. We expected to win so it was almost anti-climactic when we did. That is part of why it was so much fun, we expected to win and we were able to produce.”
Park will be part of a strong nucleus that returns four starters to the floor and part of a back line that will return intact for another run at a state championship next season.