BLACKFOOT – The sports scene in Blackfoot has been changing over the past few years, there are more and more young athletes turning their attention to Mixed Martial Arts fighting, or MMA.
Local fighter Gabe Pelayo was the first Blackfoot native to make a splash in the local MMA fighting arena or octagon and he made a name for himself as a professional, although he didn’t make it to the UFC or the other well known major leagues of MMA.
Following Pelayo were a trio of fighters featured in the local papers like Joe Valenzuela and his brother Angel and then came Aaron Jennings. All had mixed results and all are still in the act of being active with local promoters and getting fights.
Now comes the newest Blackfoot fighter in the form of Daniel Martinez. You may recognize the face and name from his days as a Blackfoot High School soccer player. He may have been a bit diminutive when compared to the soccer players of today, but Martinez had a big heart and a bigger right foot and he was one of the leaders of the soccer program at Blackfoot just two years ago. His kicks were powerful and he could score goals with the best of them.
Without a strong background in wrestling, Martinez has been a little bit behind the eight ball so to speak, but he has fought twice and although he fell into a trap that a lot of novice fighters do, and found himself locked in a choke hold that required him tapping out, he isn’t quitting and he has employed some help to get him going with his wrestling skills and ways to avoid falling into traps in the future.
Gabe Pelayo is working with Martinez, who some have dubbed the “Little Demon” for his antics in the ring and his attitude of not ducking any fights.
Martinez has another bout scheduled, with the Mountain Force promoting group headed by Juan Pablo and he is set to fight on Saturday in Nampa.
The “Little Demon” will take on an undefeated fighter in Taylor Trost, a Nampa native, but there is no fear in the eyes of Martinez as he makes his final preparations for this fight. He is excited and claims that he is ready for the challenge as he tries to make a name for himself in this venture.
“I have been working regularly with Gabe Pelayo and working on my wrestling moves so that I don’t just have to rely on kicks or punches,” Martinez said. “I am a better fighter than I was months ago and I expect to make a good showing this week.”
His ability and recent work has him slotted into the later part of the fight card, which will take place at Marist Hall in Nampa.
There are 11 bouts listed on the fight card and Martinez will be fighting Taylor Trost in bout number seven.
Martinez is still listed as an amateur and will remain so for a while yet as he gains experience. Once he shows that his skill level warrants it, he will become a professional and that is where the money is to be made.
His opponent is long and lean, with good kicking skills and a wrestling background, so Martinez will have his work cut out for him, but the willingness is there and the work has been put in, so there is little left to do but enter the octagon and see how much he has improved since his last venture into MMA.
Fighting in the 125-pound weight class, Martinez may still be a small athlete, but with the heart of a champion and the willingness to take on all comers, Martinez at least has the chance of a puncher as he pursues his dream and his first win as an MMA fighter.
Tickets are still available for the fight card in Nampa and you can buy them direct on Facebook at Mountain Force 15 or by contacting Daniel Martinez himself.