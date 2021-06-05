BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos basketball program has announced the annual Little Lady Broncos Basketball Camp will be June 7-9 and has been labeled as the Skills Enhancement Camp.
Registration for all ages is on June 7 and will be at Blackfoot High School in the main gymnasium
Registration for those in the second through the sixth grade will be held from 8:30–9 a.m.
Registration for those in the seventh through the ninth grade will be held from 11:30–noon.
Camp time for the younger set, 2-6 grades, will be from 9-11 a.m. daily.
Camp time for the older set, 7-9 grades, will be from noon to 2 p.m. daily.
The camp will stress improvement in all areas of basketball, but will deal mainly with the skills needed to perform at a high livel — shooting, dribbling, passing, defense, offense, running of basic plays, switching defenses and being able to play with a teammate.
The Camp will be run by the coaches of the 4A 2021 state girls’ basketball champions and players from that team. There will be a lot of 1 on 1 instruction and coaching available.
The cost of the camp is $60 and will include a camp t-shirt.
Pre-registration by email will ensure that your child will get the correct size t-shirt. Email Blackfootgirlsbasketball@gmail.com)
Please bring all payments to the first day of play during registration. Checks should be made out to Blackfoot Girls’ Basketball. You may email registration form in or call 208-680-5022 and snapshot it to coach Raimee Odum.