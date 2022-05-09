PROVO, Utah – The strong season that has included three school records and a host of bragging rights around Snake River High School has continued for senior Rylan Anderson following a trip to Provo to compete in a high school meet on the campus of Brigham Young University.
Anderson competed in four events while in Provo, the 200 meters, 400 meters, 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles.
Anderson placed in all four events, after competing in qualifying heats for all four events.
He was eighth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 41.94 seconds; first in the 110 meter hurdles as well with a time of 14.78, he finished in first in the 400 meters with a time of 48.86 and he finished third in the 200 meters with a time of 22.18 seconds.
It is expected that he will compete in all four of those events in this week’s District 5 track championships.
Anderson is currently ranked third in the 200 meters in the 3A classification with a time of 22.77 seconds, second in the 400 meters with a time of 49.34 seconds, second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.13 seconds and first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 39.83 seconds. Those times will be updated before he runs in the District or State Meets later this week and next week.
Junior Ryker Clinger of Shelley also competed in Provo and he placed 19th in the 100 meters with a time of 11.69 seconds. Clinger also finished in 37th place in the 200 meters with a time of 23.73.
Senior Dallan Morse of Blackfoot also made an appearance in Provo, finishing in 47th place in the 200 meters with a time of 23.46 seconds. Spencer Cook finished up in 73rd place in the 200 with a time of 23.89 seconds. In the 400 meters, Morse finished in sixth place with a time of 50.07 seconds. Cook would finish in 29th place in the 400 meters with a time of 52.26 seconds.
Keegan McCraw of Snake River was the next Bingham County athlete to place, finishing 34th in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:34.71.
Hayden Hone of Firth finished in the shot put with a toss of over 38 feet. In the discus, Hone would finish in 26th place with a throw of over 117 feet.
Kamren Longhurst of Firth and Johnny Jones of Snake River finished in 49th and 50th in the long jump, both athletes passing the 17 feet mark with their jumps.
For the girls who participated, Madi Watt of Snake River finished in 13th place in the 100 meters with a time of 13.28 seconds. Baylee Johnson of Firth checked in with a 19th place finish in a time of 13.51 seconds. Abby Larsen of Firth finished 75th with a time of 14.32 seconds.
In the 200 meters, Addison Trent of Firth was fifth overall with a time of 26.52 seconds. Madi Watt finished 17th with a time of 27.35 and Olivia Christensen finished 52nd with a time of 28.96 seconds.
Racing in a classification above the others, Whitney Christensen of Blackfoot finished 36th with a time of 26.92 seconds.
In the 400 meters, Olivia Christensen finished 27th with a time of 1:03.67. Ryleigh Worlton of Shelley made the list with a time of 1:06.88, finishing in 54th place.
Whitney Christensen of Blackfoot was 10th in her 400 meter run with a time of 58.68 seconds.
In the 3200 meter run, Ainlsee Miller and Reagan VanOrden, both of Snake River, posted finishes of 22nd and 25th with times of 12:41.41 and 12:59.00 for their efforts.
Tara Butler of Firth did well in the high jump, finishing in 4th place with a leap of 5-00.00. Emrey Guthrie, also of Firth finished in 74th with a jump of 4-00.00.
In the pole vault, Tara Butler was third with a leap of over 9 feet.