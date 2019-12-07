LAS VEGAS – After the first two rounds of the NFR, east Idaho’s two qualified contestants, Garrett Smith of Rexburg in the bull riding and Blackfoot’s Stetson Jorgensen in steer wrestling are doing just fine, thank you!
Stetson Jorgensen entered the NFR finals in fifth position, trailing the leader Ty Erickson of Helena, Mont., by some $56,000 in the world standings.
That isn’t the case anymore and Jorgensen entered the third performance on Saturday night in fourth place in the overall world standings and was closing in on the leaders in a very rapid way.
Part of that is because Jorgensen came out of the chutes with his mare Mabel and has attacked right from the start. His first run on Thursday night produced a nice fourth place finish in the go-round and he picked up some $11,000 in prize money. Friday night, he did even better. He followed Thursday’s run of 4.0 seconds with a nice 4.3 second run on Friday and that was good enough for a tie for second in the go-round and another $15,000 paycheck and he is rapidly moving up the ladder. It didn’t hurt his chances any when the overall leader in the world standings did not cash any money on Friday night.
Jorgensen also is sitting in a good spot in the overall, although it has only been two go-rounds so far. Stetson is in third place with his 8.3 seconds on two runs and that is only .6 seconds behind the leader. With the potential to cash in there, it makes the drama start to take shape.
Jorgensen is now only around $29,000 behind Erickson’s lead and there is a lot of rodeo left over the next week or so and a lot of money that can be won as well.
Garrett Smith is having a great NFR already. That is mainly because he picked up the second performance win on Friday night. To make things even more interesting, the bulls had a good night on Friday as only three riders were able to make the eight second count, so the performance pool was only split three ways and when that happens, the move upward is even bigger.
Smith collected a little over $33,000 for his ride on Friday and moved him clear up into fourth place in the overall standings. The leader in the world standings, Sage Kinzey, is also riding well and was second on Friday night, but Smith leaped over a bunch of riders and while Kinzey’s overall lead might be too much to overcome, Smith has definitely shown that he belongs and he will be in the hunt in no time at all.
Smith is also leading the average standings with a score of 178.5 on two rides, but lurking right behind is Sage Kinzey in third with 172 points. The two appear set on putting on a good show all week with the way that they are riding at this point in time.