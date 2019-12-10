LAS VEGAS – The two local cowboys competing in the National Finals Rodeo are doing well and hanging in there as the NFR headed into day number six of the 10 scheduled for this year’s event.
While both Stetson Jorgensen and Garrett Smith did great things in the first two performances and rocketed up the world standings as a result, they have hit a bit harder times on Saturday and Sunday night’s performances. That is the way it goes at the NFR as fatigue nearly always sets in and the livestock get tougher as the days go along.
Both Jorgensen and Smith remain in good shape in the average and will likely get some money out of those pools when the 10 days of performances are completed, the big money is what is available each and every night.
On Saturday, the third of the 10 performances, Stetson Jorgensen ran into some trouble and it took him over 14 seconds to get his steer turned over and stop the timer. He hung in there, and kept himself alive for the average even with the hefty time. Since he banked a 4.0 and a 4.6 second run in the first two performances which had him in the top spot, he did see himself drop down in the average. He is still a ways above a lot of the steer wrestlers just because he was able to get his steer turned.
Garrett Smith in the bull riding continued his stellar NFR for this year and has moved up to third in the overall standings after completing a ride on Saturday night. If he continues to perform at this high level,he will definitely put a target on his back as one of the top riders in the world for 2020 and make himself one to watch out for as the event goes forward into the next season. He didn’t cash on Saturday, but did post a score and he will continue to be one to reckon with as the event moves forward.
Sunday was a rough day on the local cowboys. Neither Jorgensen or Smith was able to cash in their event and tumbled down the standings a bit.
Jorgensen got back on the right side of things with a nice 4.7 second run in the steer wrestling, but it took a time of 4.6 seconds to cash, so he was just a tenth of a second too slow to make any money. His fast time did help out in the average and Jorgensen sits in the number 10 spot with a combined time of 28.8 seconds on four head. Even with the large time from round three, he is only 12 seconds out of the lead in the average and one of 13 wrestlers to have earned a time on all four of his performances. As you follow the NFR this year, you will notice that there will be others that fail to get a steer turned in time and he will continue to move up in the average standings.
Jorgensen has dropped back down to seventh in the overall standings in the event with over $127,000 in earnings. That puts him within reach of the number two position in the overall standings if he can get a couple of nice cashes in the next couple of performances.
Garrett Smith also stumbled a bit in round four. He was one of six riders who did not make the eight second ride and slipped a bit in the standings.
Smith still ranks fifth in the world standings and is within $43,000 of the second spot in the world standings. It will take a huge effort to get back up there, but he has a chance and six more performances to get the job done. If anyone is riding well enough to make that kind of a move, it is Garrett Smith.