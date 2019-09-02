BLACKFOOT – Local high school harriers got their 2019 season underway with a pair of cross country meets. The first, the Blackfoot Classic, saw Blackfoot, Pocatello, Snake River and Minico take part, while the second, the Madison Dash, entertained local teams Shelley and Firth.
In the Blackfoot Classic, it was all about Pocatello on the boys’ side and the Blackfoot Broncos on the girls’ side.
The Pocatello boys swept four of the first five places on their way to an easy win, with 18 points to Blackfoot’s 56 points, Snake River had 71 points and Minico had 110 points.
Pocatello’s top five runners were:
Shane Gard 16:33.4
Dallin Bird 16:54.2
Brevin Vaughan 17:07.2
Cameron Alder 17:19.0
Jordan Marlor 17:37.0
Blackfoot’s top five runners were:
Austin DeSpain 17:34.9
Eli Gregory 17:39.5
Brock Armstrong 18:53.8
Matt Thomas 19:11.3
Paden Parmenter 19:22.5
Snake River’s top five runners were:
Lorenzo High 17:10.2
Lincoln High 18:11.2
Cameron Hardy 20:10.7
Justin Martin 20:16.1
Brock Goodwin 20:25.5
For the Blackfoot girls, they swept five of the top 10 places for the win.
Blackfoot’s top five runners were:
Tenleigh Smith 21:37.5 fFirst overall)
Sidney Crumley 22:43.7
Sarah DeSpain 23:02.9
Kristen Thomas 23:53.2
Kaniah Jorgensen 23:53.5
At the Madison Dash, the Madison boys took first followed by Sugar-Salem and Rigby.
Shelley’s top five runners were:
Ben Vernon 19:34.9
Mike Hanson 20:53.0
Chris Satterthwaite 20:59.3
Isaac Vernon 22:01.8
Roy Meek 22:31.4
Firth’s top five runners were:
Caleb Gardner 19:47.3
Strider Perry 19:59.1
Jackson Howell 20:42.5
Taggart Bandy 21:15.9
Mitch Harrison 21:17.3
For the girls at the Madison Dash, it was Sugar-Salem in first followed by Madison and Shelley.
For the Shelley girls, the top five runners were:
Abbie Adams 23:25.2
Katelyn Benson 23:27.1
Amy Nield 23:33.0
Clara Benson 23:59.3
Jessica Williams 24:19.6
Firth’s top five runners were:
Cassi Robbins 23:28.2
Nicole McKinnon 25:07.7
Madi Popwell 26:07.2
Nateah Hawkins 26:41.6
Katelyn Popwell 26:41.6