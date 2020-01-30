BLACKFOOT – They latest girls’ basketball poll, released by the Idaho media, has now been posted and several local teams are heating up and have made their presence felt in the rankings.
In the 4A classification, after a week being tied for the number three spot in the poll, a loss to top-ranked Bonneville has dropped the Blackfoot Lady Broncos to the number four position as the teams finish up the regular season and lay claim to seeding for the upcoming district tournaments, some of which have already started at various venues in the state. The Broncos have wrapped up the number two seed and will begin play on Feb. 6 with a home contest against an opponent yet to be named.
In the 3A classification, the Snake River Lady Panthers, looking to wrap up the top seed in the South East Idaho Conference this week, earned a vote and are tied for sixth in the rankings.
Sho-Ban, who just got a record-setting performance from guard Harley Jackson, is also just outside the top five in their rankings, with one point and in seventh position.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 17-2 40 1
2. Timberline 18-2 32 2
3. Lake City 14-5 17 4
4. Boise 13-6 15 3
5. Meridian 14-6 13 5
Other receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 3
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (8) 20-0 40 1
2. Century 15-3 32 2
3. Middleton 12-5 20 T-3
4. Blackfoot 14-6 18 T-3
5. Caldwell 14-3 7 T-3
Other receiving votes: Jerome 2, Twin Falls 1
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 17-1 40 1
2. Parma 16-2 30 2
3. Timberlake 12-4 26 3
4. Teton 14-5 16 4
5. Kellogg 12-5 6 5
Other receiving votes: Filer 1, Snake River 1
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 17-2 40 1
2. Melba 17-2 32 3
3. Grangeville 14-4 19 T-4
4. Cole Valley Christian 15-4 18 2
5. Nampa Christian 12-6 10 T-4
Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 1
1A Division I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 17-1 40 1
2. Prairie 13-3 29 2
3. Rimrock 18-1 22 3
4. Grace 16-3 19 4
T-5. Butte County 14-6 4 -
T-5. Genesee 10-8 4 -
Other receiving votes: Greenleaf Friends 1, Liberty Charter 1
1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (8) 14-1 40 1
2. Tri-Valley 16-2 25 2
3. Kendrick 14-3 23 3
4. Rockland 16-2 20 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 14-3 8 T-5
Other receiving votes: Lakeside 3, Sho-Ban 1