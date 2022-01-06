NAMPA – The Annual Rollie Lane Wrestling Tournament has been slated for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
As of Thursday, there have been 80 boys teams entered to compete from all over Idaho and the surrounding states.
There are an additional 60 girls’ teams entered and all of the action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and continuing until approximately 7 p.m. Friday night. The action will continue on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until matches are completed.
Local teams that will be represented on the boys’ side of things will include American Falls, Blackfoot, Bonneville, Idaho Falls, Madison, Minico, Preston, Shelley, Skyline, and Thunder Ridge.
For the girls, teams from American Falls, Blackfoot, Bonneville, Hillcrest, Idaho Falls, Madison, Minico, Preston, Skyine, Thunder Ridge and West Side have all been entered.
The tournament will be divided into the recognized weight brackets as specified by the Idaho High School Activities Association and will be run under the guidelines set forth by that organization.
Seedings will be announced for the brackets on Thursday night and will be available on the Bingham News Facebook page as they are available and will be updated as possible.
With the good representation from east Idaho, hopefully there will be plenty of award winners from this area to follow your favorite wrestler(s) as they work their way toward a championship placing this year.