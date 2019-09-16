IDAHO FALLS – The Tiger/Grizz Invitational cross country meet has come and gone for another year and there were some great results for some of the local runners.
The biggest invitational for the year thus far drew teams from all over the area, including teams from every classification and the teams were broken down into Varsity A and Varsity B depending on the classification mainly because of the numbers of runners. There were over 600 runners in the junior varsity divisions, 200 runners in the Varsity A division and another 200 in the Varsity B division.
In the Varsity A division for the boys, Blackfoot would finish fourth and Shelley finished 12th, the girls had Shelley in sixth and Blackfoot in 11th while in the Varsity B division, Snake River was a very respectable fifth for the boys and Firth finished up in seventh, while the Varsity B girls saw Firth finish in sixth and Snake River finished up in seventh.
This meet usually means that the teams are somewhere around the one-third position in the season and the district meets will be upon us before we know it.
Idaho Falls’ boys and girls are still the teams to beat in 4A classification, especially after sweeping the Varsity A boys’ and girls’ divisions, while Sugar-Salem is still sitting on top of the 3A classification in both boys’ and girls’ divisions. Soda Springs continues to lead the 2A girls’ classification and the Salmon boys lead the 2A classification
Here are how the local runners fared in the Tiger/Grizz Invitational Varsity A:
Blackfoot Boys
21. Eli Gregory, 17:34.0
25. Austin DeSpain, 17:48.1
32. Nate Blackwelder 18:04.0
32. Matt Thomas 18:19.9
48. Paden Parmenter 18:51.1
Blackfoot Girls
32. Tenleigh Smith 22:28.8
42. Kristen Thomas 23:10.0
55. Sydney Crumley 23:27.4
58. Sarah DeSpain 23:39.5
67. Kaniah Jorgenson 24:16.5
79. Piper Phillips 25:14.8
80. Whitney Christensen 25:18.0
Shelley Boys
48. Gant Stewart 18:38.2
61. Ben Vernon 18:54.3
84. Nico Sanchez 19:50.7
88. Isaac vernon 20:02.3
89. Chris Satterthwaite 20:06.3
103. Mike Hansen 22:28.1
Shelley Girls
24. Katelyn Benson 22:08.4
29. Clara Benson 22:24.5
35. Jessica Williams 22:39.2
39. Amy Nield 22:50.8
70. Aliece Anderson 24:33.7
80. Makay Drollinger 25:18.0
Local runners in the Tiger/Grizz Inviational Varsity B:
Snake River Boys
3. Lorenzo High 17:30.1
14. Lincoln High 18:09.0
44. Justin Martin 20:10.7
48. Cade Morgan 20:13.9
50. Brock Goodwin 20:22.8
56. Nathan Adams 20:57.0
62. Cameron Hardy 21:27.3
Snake River Girls
27. Kierra Jensen 22:56.5
35. Rachel Stokes 23:38.9
41. Kylee Morgan 24:09.5
43. Morgan Sensenbach 24:22.5
47. Emma Perkes 24.47.2
48. Aubrie Reed 24:48.2
54. Alivia Reed 26:24.8
Firth Boys
21. Caleb Gardner 18:44.6
35. Strider Perry 19:31.9
37. Nathniel Frame 19:34.0
45. Jackson Howell 20:11.9
53. Mitch Harrison 20:39.0
58. Copper Leslie 20:58.4
61. Taggart Bundy 21:21.4
Firth Girls
23. Cassi Robbins 23:39.9
30. Nateah Hawkins 23:15.4
34. Nicole McKinnon 23:37.4
49. Kaitlin Popwell 25:00.5
52. Madi Popwell 26:03.5
61. Tara Butler 28:14.2
62. Hanna Christensen 28:40.7