BLACKFOOT – With the high school cross country season nearing the halfway mark, just where do the Bingham County runners rate with their Idaho opponents time-wise for the season?
Beginning with the 4A runners, which would include Shelley and Blackfoot, there are a few runners who are making a name for themselves, beginning with Blackfoot’s Eli Gregory and Austin DeSpain.
DeSpain has been a fixture for several years and always seems to work his way toward the top of the list of local runners as the season progresses. The senior is known to be one of the hardest workers around and he steadily improves as the season goes and he increases the work load in practice.
DeSpain currently ranks number 46 on the list of 4A runners, but he can be expected to past a number of runners that are ahead of him before district and state meets roll around.
Eli Gregory has a lot of natural talent and that has carried him to the number 45 spot on the list in Idaho. Gregory has started the fall off on a tear and burst onto the scene as he has been leading the Blackfoot team with his best times and placings this fall.
There are only eight sophomores in the 4A ranks statewide that have run faster times than Gregory, so there is a good chance that he can climb that list and get even higher before district and state meets roll around. His talent is limitless and he will be a star before he is done simply because of his work ethic.
Shelley doesn’t have anyone ranked in the top 50 in the state at this time of the year, but traditionally, they are always a team to contend with at district and state and this should not be an exception to that rule.
For the 4A girls, Blackfoot’s Tenleigh Smith and Shelley’s Katelyn Benson both make the top 50 runners in the state at this juncture.
Smith is ranked at number 30 for the year, but her best time of the season at 21:37.5 is not anywhere close to the time she ran as a freshman two years ago and she is clipping off time in chunks as she gets back into shape. It would not be a surprise to see her in the top 20 before the district meet and maybe even higher as the state meet rolls around. She is a prime candidate to crack the top 20 at state and earn a medal and she is only a junior.
Freshman Katelyn Benson has been running lights out for Shelley. She recently ran her personal best of 22:08.4 at the Tiger/Grizz and the sky seems to be the limit for her. She will likely continue to run personal bests with each meet that comes along and a time in the 20 minute range is in her sights. If she can do that, she will be in the top 20 and be a likely medalist at the state meet.
In the 3A classification for the boys, there are three Snake River runners who are ranked in the top 40 runners in the state. This is quite a big deal for a program that was on the ropes just a few short years ago.
Senior Lorenzo High has been ranked second in the state for most of the season and hasn’t even run a personal best yet this year. He is getting stronger with each passing meet and with a time of 17:10.2 is over six seconds faster than the runner who is ranked third and hails from the powerhouse that is Sugar-Salem. High was instrumental a year ago on a team that surprised the state with a top five finish and brought home a trophy from the state meet in Lewiston. The goal for High is to be the state champion and help to bring home a state title for the team. With his speed and work ethic, he might just be able to pull it off.
Sophomores Lincoln High (Lorenzo’s brother) and Rylan Anderson are ranked 13th and 39th in the state, respectively, and are part of a youth movement at Snake River. The cross country team had nearly 50 runners turn out for practice this fall between the boys’ and girls’ teams and the majority are underclassmen, so the future is very bright for the Panthers.
Lincoln High has posted a time of 18:09.0 this year and is capable of running in the low 17’s. His best races may come next year or the year after where he could be down in the 15 minute time frame and that would be something special.
Anderson has run in the mid-19 minute time frame and plays football, basketball and runs track. If his concentration ever moves over to cross country, who know what he might accomplish in the long run.
For the 3A girls, there are four Snake River Lady Panthers who have cracked the top 42 runners in the state. There are not many programs that can make that claim and three of the four are underclassmen. The good news there is that the four or five runners behind this top four are all freshmen and the future is really bright down the road.
Morgan Sensenbach leads this group of four and has posted a time of 22:29.1, good enough for 12th on the list and she is just getting better. She only started cross country a year ago and has been using the sport to help her with her asthma. When she is on her game, she can help to carry a team with her natural ability.
Junior Kierra Jensen is the most improved of the four runners from Snake River and she just gets better with each race and that is putting a lot of pressure on Sensenbach to hold her spot. Jensen has posted a time of 22:50.3 and expects to be in the 21 minute range before the district meet in late October.
Senior Rachel Stokes is called “dependable Rachel” by her coach because he knows she will always be part of the top five and count in the scoring for the team. She is the ultimate leader, even though she may be the fastest of the Snake River runners. She always gives 100 percent and when the race is over, she is busy congratulating her fellow runners and helping to remove the timing chips from her teammates’ shoes.
Freshman Kylee Morgan has a personal best time of 23:56.4 and expects to better that time by a minute before the district meet. She is the youngster of the group and always works hard in practice so that she will keep her spot on the team. As she gets better, so does the team and that is the goal for them all as the season progresses.
There are a couple of 2A boys’ runners from Firth who have cracked the top 50 in the state in senior Caleb Gardner and freshman Strider Perry.
Gardner has been around for a few years and is just now coming into his own as a runner, according to his coach Bob Lambert. He has been steadily improving and has a best time of 18:44.6. He has a chance to get the time into the 17 minute range if he can continue to improve at the same rate that he has been going.
With a name like Strider Perry, you would have to be a great runner, or at least that is what you would think. Perry has run a 19:24.4 for a personal best and that has him ranked at number 50 in the state. That is a great time and position for a freshman, but he isn’t satisfied with that time or that placing. He wants to be higher and faster and with his ability, he will get there for sure. The biggest problem for the Firth runners is the team from Salmon, which is loaded and has seven runners ranked in the top 28 in the state. That is tough to overcome no matter who you might be.
Cassi Robbins leads the Firth ladies contingent in the top 50 at state. Robbins, only a junior, has already won three state championships in track and is barely breaking the barrier on what she could do on the cross country trails. Her best time this year is 22:39.9 and she feels that she could get down to the low 20 minute range and that would place her in the top five at state. That is the kind of ability she has. She is currently 29th and that means she needs to pass 20 or more runners on the current list.
Freshman Nateah Hawkins is the one who is pushing Robbins the most at this time of year. Hawkins has posted a time of 23:15.4 this year and is scary good. She is another who could get down below 21 minutes for the 5000k distance of the state cross country course and if she does, then Firth has a great 1-2 punch heading into the state meet.
Junior Nicole McKinnon cracks the top 50 with her best time of 23:36.5 and she is the type of runner that just goes all day long. McKinnon is the younger sister of JayLyn McKinnon who won a pair of gold medals at the state track meet in the 4x400 relay and had the “bad luck” of being second best to Cassi Robbins in the 400 meter dash. McKinnon gives the Cougars a strong top three as district and state meets approach.