BLACKFOOT – The 3A All-State girls’ basketball team has been announced by the Idaho Statesman out of Boise.
While the team was headed by Player of the Year Taryn Soumas of Timberlake, local star Josee Steadman of Snake River High School was named to the first team for the second year in a row.
Steadman, who led the Lady Panthers to a second place finish at the state tournament, set the 3A state tournament record with 15 made three point shots and tied another record with seven three point shots made in a single game. During the season, Steadman led the Lady Panthers to a district championship by scoring 15.2 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
The entire All State Team is listed below as compiled by Michael Lykema of the Idaho Statesman.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: TARYN SOUMAS, TIMBERLAKE
Why she is player of the year: Sometimes great things come in small packages. The 5-3 junior point guard proved that and then some. She poured in 16.8 points per game, set a school record for 3-pointers (61) and added 3.9 assists to lead Timberlake to its third state title in five years.
Coach’s comment: “She is a great all-around basketball player — a great shooter, great ball handler, great defender and a great leader on the floor,” Timberlake coach Matt Miller said.
What others are saying: “She never took a play off, plays with a chip on her shoulder and embarrasses a lot of her defenders,” Priest River coach Gary Stewart said.
What’s next: She’ll return for her senior season to defend a state title.
BROOKE JESSEN, TIMBERLAKE
The 5-11 junior forward could, and did, play every position of the floor for the Tigers. That versatility earned her a spot on the first team for the second straight year as she averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.1 steals.
JOSEE STEADMAN, SNAKE RIVER
The sharpshooter set a 3A state tournament record with 15 made 3-pointers in three games to lead the Panthers to a second-place finish. The 5-11 junior point guard is a repeat first-teamer who averaged 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
MARDEE FILLMORE, SUGAR-SALEM
Despite constant double teams, the 6-1 junior center was a consistent force for the Diggers, scoring in double figures in 22 of 25 games. She led the state consolation champs in points (14.7) and rebounds (8.0) while shooting 52 percent.
ADYSON HARRIS, PARMA
The four-year captain made sure the Panthers didn’t slip after the graduation of last year’s player of the year. The 5-9 wing played all five positions, averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.9 steals to help Parma win the third-place trophy.
COACH OF THE YEAR: MATT MILLER, TIMBERLAKE
The Tigers overcame a tough tournament draw to finish 19-4 and as state champions.
SECOND TEAM
Waklee Kunz, Teton, 5-7, Senior, Guard, 14.8 ppg, 5.1 rebounds
Ella Fischer, Filer, 5-9, Junior, Forward, 11.5 ppg, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 steals
Blayre Jeffs, Timberlake, 6-4, Junior, Center, 7.6 ppg, 6.0 rebounds
Michelle Luke, Sugar-Salem, 5-5, Senior, Point guard, 2.2 ppg, 5.0 assists, 3.8 steals
Macey Fillmore, Sugar-Salem, 5-7, Senior, Wing, 9.2 ppg, 3.3 rebounds
The 4A version of the Idaho All-State team is led by player of the year Sadie Lott from Bonneville. As the best player on the state’s best team, the 27-0 Bonneville Bees led the season from the start and sent home team after team that thought they might have a chance to beat them, including conference foe Blackfoot a total of four times.
Sadie Lott was the player who made the Bees hum as she averaged over 17 points per game and did all of the little things that make a great team just that, great.
As her own coach would say, “Sadie was the most difficult player to stop or even contain or try to match up against with her intensity.
Bonneville sailed through the regular season and then put it on cruise control in the postseason with ease as they picked up another state championship for the Bees.
The Blackfoot Lady Broncos were represented by two players on the first team in junior Tenleigh Smith and sophomore Hadley Humpherys.
Smith has been a leader on the Broncos for three years and averaged 12.9 points and 5.3 assists.
Humpherys was nearly a double-double player with 11.8 points and 9 rebounds per game.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: SADIE LOTT, BONNEVILLE
Why she is player of the year: Lott was the best player on the best team. She averaged 17.1 points and 2.7 steals to lead Bonneville (27-0) to a perfect season. She is a two-time all area player of the year and Bonneville had a 48-2 record in that time.
Coach’s comment: “Sadie was the most difficult player to stop, try to contain or try to match in intensity. She could score, get others involved and set the tone for the whole game,” Bonneville coach Ryan Erikson said.
What others are saying: “Hands down the best 4A player in the state. She is a great two-way player,” Bishop Kelly coach Derek McCormick said.
What’s next: She has signed to play volleyball for University of Providence in Great Falls, Mont.
LEXI BULL, CENTURY
The 6-foot forward did everything for the Diamondbacks en route to second-place finish at state. She averaged 18.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, 3.4 steals and 3.1 assists in one of the most complete seasons in the state.
AMARI WHITING, BURLEY
A freshman point guard who already has college offers, she will be running the show for Burley for a long time. She led 4A in scoring at 20.4 points per game and dominated the defensive end with 5.5 steals.
TENLEIGH SMITH, BLACKFOOT
Since starting her freshman year, the junior has provided a stable presence at the point for Blackfoot for three years. She averaged 12.9 points and had some of the best floor vision in the state with her 5.3 assists.
HADLEY HUMPHREYS, BLACKFOOT
The 5-10 center manned the middle for Blackfoot as only a sophomore. She continually dominated the paint and posed match up problems, nearly averaging a double-double with 11.8 points and 9.0 rebounds a night.
COACH OF THE YEAR: RYAN ERIKSON, BONNEVILLE
He led the Bees to their first perfect season (27-0) in program history in his first year.
SECOND TEAM
Mattie Olson, Skyline, 5-7, Sophomore, Guard, 19.1 ppg, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists
Jade Martinez, Caldwell, 5-6, Senior, Point guard, 12.8 ppg, 4.3 steals, 4.2 assists
Zoey Moore, Middleton, 6-0, Senior, Guard, 11.5 ppg, 4.0 rebounds
Miaja Mills, Kuna, 5-11, Senior, Forward, 12.7 ppg, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Ashton Adamson, Century, 5-11, Junior, Guard, 8.2 ppg, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals