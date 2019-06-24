The 2019 All-Area Softball team includes five young ladies from Blackfoot High School and three from Snake River High School.
Included in the Blackfoot quintet were District 6, 4A Player of the Year Chloe Cronquist and Kiyah Henderson, both infielders, sophomore pitcher Kymber Wieland, and outfielders Ahna Yancey and Grace Callister.
Snake River was represented by District 5 Player of the Year Abby Tew, an infielder, pitcher Anna Larsen, and outfielder Tatum Cherry, who led her team with six home runs.
First team
Annie Elliott, sr. pitcher, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: One of four seniors on a young Bonneville team, the three-year varsity starter pitched until she couldn’t go anymore, according to Bees head coach Dennie Edwards. Starting in 24 of Bonneville’s 26 games, Elliott compiled 183 strikeouts, 36 walks and finished with a 2.164 ERA. At the plate, she batted .338, had 18 RBIs, 12 runs, a .441 slugging percentage and a .500 on base percentage.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She did really well against us. I don’t think that girl ever ran out of gas. I know one day they played three games (at districts).” -Idaho Falls coach Traci Wilkinson.
Aly Radford, sr. catcher, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Most of Elliott’s pitches were called by Radford, a Miles Community College signee. Coaches remarked how she was a rock behind the plate and had a great memory. Bonneville head coach Dennie Edwards also commended her leadership and example as a senior on a young Bees team. At bat, she had 10 doubles, two home runs, 33 RBIs and finished the season with a .447 batting average, a .473 on base percentage and .635 slugging percentage.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “For her to remember each batter after multiple innings is phenomenal. She doesn’t have a piece of paper like we coaches do where we write down what pitches people are hitting. She kept us working.” -Idaho Falls coach Traci Wilkinson.
Sierra John, soph. infielder, Thunder Ridge
THE PLAYER: John’s season averages and totals for inaugural program Thunder Ridge jump off the page: .500 batting average, .962 slugging percentage, .600 on base percentage, seven home runs, 22 RBIs and 29 runs scored. All the more impressive is the shortstop produced these numbers while competing in softball and track simultaneously this spring, including both district tournaments. Thunder Ridge head coach Brendon Kopp said John is one of the most talented up and coming athletes he’s seen.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She’d go over to track practice then come over to softball. She just puts herself in the right place. She was a difference maker.” -Thunder Ridge coach Brendon Kopp.
Kaitlin Moss, sr. infielder, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: Part of a loaded infield for the 4A District 6 champions and 4A state runners-up, Moss was as powerful in I.F.’s batting lineup as she was at first base. She ended her senior season with 34 RBIs, four home runs and batting .395 and with a .571 on base percentage and .616 slugging percentage. Arguably two of her most impressive stat lines came from playing first base: Moss had a team best 189 put outs and committed only two errors in 29 games.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She’s a really good hitter. I think she’s a really talented player who has developed well in the position that she plays. If you get it in the dirt or anyone else, she’s gonna get to it.” -Thunder Ridge coach Brendon Kopp.
Chloe Cronquist, jr. infielder, Blackfoot
THE PLAYER: The 2019 5A/4A High Country Conference Softball Player of the Year was a tough out for anyone who played Blackfoot this spring. Broncos head coach Jeff Dalley said Cronquist batted better than .650, hit three home runs, had close to a .900 fielding average and led her team in RBIs. In Blackfoot’s 12-10 win over Bonneville in a 4A District 6 elimination game, she went 2 for 5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She was hard to get out at bat. She was pretty aggressive and there wasn’t hardly anything you could throw at her that she couldn’t hit.” -Idaho Falls coach Traci Wilkinson.
Shayla Cherry, soph. infielder, Rigby
THE PLAYER: Cherry stood out on a Rigby team that had only two seniors. Cherry led the Trojans with her .532 batting average, .598 on base percentage and .797 slugging percentage, finishing the season with 28 RBIs, 42 runs scored, a home run, three triples and 11 stolen bases. At short stop, she had 55 put outs, six errors, two double plays and a fielding percentage of .905 in 27 games.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She’s a very good all-around player. She gets on base, makes plays and does really well.” -Rigby assistant coach Monica Parkes.
Madi Burton, sr. outfielder, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: Madi Burton formed one of the most lethal tandems in the state this season upon splitting time in the outfield and in the circle with twin sister Kennedy. She led the Tigers at the plate with a .451 batting average, .725 slugging percentage, 36 RBIs, five home runs, 47 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. In the circle, she had 49 strikeouts and 12 walks in 53 innings to finish with an 8-0 record and a team-best 2.25 ERA. In centerfield, she had 21 putouts and four errors in 29 games.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She loves to win and loves to compete. Coming from not even pitching at all in their program last year, this year I think she put in more innings than anyone else in I.F.’s program. She’s just a good athlete. Fun kid to watch play.” -Thunder Ridge coach Brendon Kopp
Kennedy Burton, sr. outfielder, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: The other half of I.F.’s pitching-outfielder Burton tandem, Kennedy Burton ended the season with a 5-4 record, a 2.51 ERA, 50 strikeouts and 28 walks in 55.2 innings pitched. She batted .383 and had a .511 on base percentage and .593 slugging percentage, compiling 22 RBIs and hitting four home runs in 27 games including one in I.F.’s 7-2 win over Pocatello at state. She and Madi signed with Golden West College in Huntington Beach, Calif.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Whether you put her in the field or whether she’s pitching, be ready for anything. Got to be on your A game because she’s always going to bring hers.” -Skyline coach Brad Peters.
Witney Belliston, jr. outfielder, Thunder Ridge
THE PLAYER: The athletic junior was described by Thunder Ridge coach Brendon Kopp as a ‘competitive as all get out’ player who wants to win. A fast and smart baserunner, Belliston batted .376 (No. 4 best on her team), had a .430 on base percentage, a .588 slugging percentage, 11 RBIs, 34 runs scored (team best) and hit two home runs runs for the inaugural Titans.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She tracked down balls very well against us. In the district tournament, I felt bad for her because she did well all tournament and she was the last out against us. I think that’s the first time I’ve seen her strike out.” -Rigby assistant coach Monica Parkes.
Abby Tew (Snake River)
Senior infielder
Stats: .583 batting average, 1.505 slugging percentage, 38 RBIs
The lowdown: Tew was an offensive force for the Panthers. She led the team in hits, RBIs and batting average. She added a team-high 11 extra-base hits and was second on the squad with 34 runs scored. Tew had 10 games with two hits or more and had a .899 fielding percentage on 81 total chances at shortstop.
Quotable: “Offensively, she was a team leader. She kept the team rolling.” — Snake River coach Kay Martin
Second team
P: Taylor Sheppard, sr., Rigby
P: Anna Larsen, sr. Snake River
C: Elizabeth Peters, jr., Skyline
IF: Kyah Henderson, jr., Blackfoot
IF: Emma Williams, sr., Idaho Falls
IF: Olivia Hillam, sr., Idaho Falls
IF: Olivia LeCheminant, sr., South Fremont
IF: Tatum Cherry, jr., (Snake River)
OF: Grace Callister, sr., Blackfoot
OF: Olivia Lemons, sr., Bonneville
UT: Ahna Yancey, sr., Blackfoot
Honorable mention
Ashley Hathaway, sr., Shelley; Shaylee Robertson, sr. C, Idaho Falls; McKenna Trejo, jr. IF/P, Thunder Ridge; J’Mae Torgerson, jr. IF/P, West Jefferson; Macie Dummer, sr. P, South Fremont; Sydney Bradshaw, sr. C, Sugar-Salem; Karly Hanosky, sr. C, Madison; Kyla Johnson, sr. P, West Jefferson; Kymber Wieland, soph. P, Blackfoot; Anayeli Popocatl, sr. OF/IF, South Fremont; Analise Cheret, sr. OF, Skyline; Sunny Bennion, soph. IF, Sugar-Salem; AryLue Jones, jr. C, Thunder Ridge; Makiah Rogers, sr. OF, West Jefferson; Malorie Johnson, sr. IF, South Fremont; Carlie Arnold, sr. P, Madison; Maely Harrigfeld, jr. IF, Bonneville; McKenzie Cluff, soph. OF, Rigby; Dakotah Dexter, jr. P, North Fremont; Kate Leslie, sr. IF, North Fremont; Madi Pancheri, soph. OF, West Jefferson; Madison Jensen, jr. IF, Madison
Fred Davis and Michael Guise contributed to this article.