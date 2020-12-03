BLACKFOOT – Some of the finest young rodeo cowboys and cowgirls will be gathered on Fridays and Saturdays from now until Christmas.
The gathering will not be to practice their craft at the fairgrounds or any other arena where you might expect them to be grouped together, especially in the latest round of cold weather that we have been experiencing in Blackfoot, but they will gather at CAL Ranch Stores in Blackfoot to help Christmas shoppers with their gift wrapping and they will be doing it for donations toward the Blackfoot Rodeo Club at Blackfoot High School, Snake River High School, Firth High School, Shelley High School, and others as they begin to raise funds to help support the high school rodeo activities that begin in April.
These aren’t just any cowboys and cowgirls, but will include the local champions as well.
Maquell Madsen, Paige Balster, Shaylee Hunter, and others will be available to wrap your presents as well as Santa himself or one of his elves would do and they will do it quickly and expertly, just like any professional might do and they will do it simply for a smile and a small donation towards their cause.
The cowboys and cowgirls have a wide variety of different events they compete in. Balster, for instance, is a barrel racer and pole bender and attends Blackfoot High School.
Madsen was one of the top barrel racers from a year ago and hopes this fundraiser will continue to help others like her raise funds to help with the entry fees and help to pay for the spring rodeos that will be upon us before we know it.
The first of the rodeos is set to happen in April in Pocatello and after two weeks of rodeo action there, it will move on to American Falls for two weeks and then to Blackfoot for a final two weeks to determine the state qualifiers from this region.
Hunter, who just got started rodeoing this past spring with the high school kids, attends Snake River High School and the young lady has been practicing her gift wrapping skills so she can put her best foot forward, just like she does when she is competing in barrel racing and pole bending. The all-around athlete will also be adding to her repertoire this spring with at least one more event and maybe two.
It is the time of year to get out and get ready for Christmas and help these young cowboys and cowgirls with their fundraiser which will also include a raffle. Tickets are only $5 and you can get five tickets for only $20. Some of the winning prizes in the raffle will include a Ruger gun and a $500 Visa gift card and the raffle will continue into February when the prize winners will be announced.