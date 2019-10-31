BLACKFOOT – It has been a long and trying fall season as the cross country teams from around Idaho have been battling it out to determine the best of the best, the cream of the crop, the teams and individuals who will grace the podium and be crowned as the 2019 state champions.
Local teams have fared well, especially in the district meets, where Idaho Falls was dominant in District 6, 4A classification, Preston was dominant in District 4-5, 4A classification. Eli Gregory and Justin Whitehead of Blackfoot flashed their star potential in leading the Broncos to a strong second place finish in District 6, but the young Broncos are still a year or two away from cracking the top five of the state’s elite teams. There are a number of other good teams out there, Kuna and Bishop Kelley from the Treasure Valley, who each have a number of runners ranked in the top 50 times in the state.
The north will be represented by Sandpoint, led by Nikolai Braedt, has five runners ranked in the top 28, so maybe they will take home the blue trophy in this, the penultimate event in Idaho Cross Country.
It will take someone with a much bigger calculator than I to determine the 4A classification winner in this bunch when they all get sorted out.
The 3A ranks are a bit easier to figure out, mainly because of the dominance of the Sugar-Salem Diggers. Sugar-Salem has just been so very tough to beat and they have been tough for the upper divisions to handle as well. The Diggers have been led by senior Kaysen Klingler all season long and he carries the third best time in the state into the biggest meet of them all. Klingler is supported by Parker Galbraith who has the sixth best time in the state and then team mates Parker Dupree, Tanner Dupree and Aiden Alley come along with the 13-15 best times and voila’ you have the Idaho 3A state champions.
Snake River and Gooding and some of the Treasure Valley schools have been good and we will find out just how good on Saturday. The same will be said of Homedale, Kimberly and others when they line up for the start of the most important meet of the year.
Individually, Logan Hunt of Timberlake, Lorenzo High of Snake River, Kaysen Klinger of Sugar-Salem and Owen Rogers of Gooding have posted the four best times in the state this year and figure to vie for the top individual honors.
On the girls’ side of things, it is again a race to unseat Sugar-Salem as the best team in the state. They have five of the best 13 times in the state, and then back it up with five of the next 18 times in the state. They will only be able to run seven girls in the state meet, but when you have enough runners to probably finish first and second in the state, then you have one heck of a program and they should be congratulated for that. They are a powerhouse and they know it.
There are a handful of teams that will be chasing the Diggers for the second place trophy and for that matter second through fourth place trophies and it could be any one of these that comes out on top in that race.
Snake River, Kimberly, Timberlake, and Filer are all worthy of mention as the runner-up and it will come down to some key races by those teams’ individuals as to who will come away with that red trophy. It will be just that tough on the runners.
Whoever gets through the race without an injury, or without a major upset in the individual races will be the one who comes out on top!
In the 2A classification, one would traditionally think of Soda Springs and Salmon as having the toughest programs in the state and you would probably be right. As recently as a couple of years ago, Soda Springs was listed among the top programs in the country, but here comes Salmon and the two are almost inseparable when you tally up the points that could be earned on Saturday. It is that close. There are others, though, that could upset the apple cart so to speak.
Cole Valley Christian is a program on the move and with four runners ranked in the top 36, only need one more to move up and grab the gold. The same could be said for McCall-Donnelly, who has five runners in the top 34 and it will just be how they finish in the final standings that will determine who wins and who has to settle for one of the lesser awards team wise. As far as individuals go, Johnathon Simmons of Salmon has been sitting on a big race for about a month and he only needs about half a second to unseat Josh Leavitt of Melba for the top spot. It could be a good race down the stretch to see who comes out on top. The rest of the field is at least a half a minute behind those two.
On the girls’ side of things, it is too bad that Bear Lake hasn’t been able to develop some runners to help out the Kelsey girls. Elli and Elise and Josi, three sisters who have been dominating the standings all year long, hold the number 2, 3 and 5 spots in the state as of today. You have to go clear down to number 33 to find some help for them and all they needed is a couple to get up into the 20s or low 30s and they would walk away with the team title. As it is, Soda Springs will likely be the team that takes home the Blue Trophy this year. They are a solid program and have been for some time.
Melba, Bear Lake and Cole Valley Christian are all in the mix to see who will be in the second, third and fourth place conversation. It will all just come down to who can get some action from runners other than their top two or three and if just a couple can move up a few spots in this meet will determine who will cash in big when the points are all tallied up.
How will the Bingham County Athletes do?
4A has the Blackfoot boys and the Shelley girls involved.
For the boys, Preston looks like the best team. They have five runners ranked in the top 32 of the state, including three in the top dozen. That is some real power and if they adapt to the course at Portneuf Wellness Center, they are the team to beat. They also have the number two runner in the state in Riley Reid, and he only has four seconds to make up on Russell Richardson of Kuna. These two senior will likely be flying down the final 100 meters of the course to win the individual honors.
Kobe Yost of Jerome and Mitchell Athay of Idaho Falls are quality runners, both of whom could upset the field and there will be a number of fans rooting for Athay just like there were at Freeman Park a week ago in Idaho Falls. Throw in Nikolai Braedt of Sandpoint and Dallin Bird of Pocatello and you have six stand out runners, any of which could claim the coveted top prize of best 4A Cross Country Runner in Idaho. Should be a great race!
My guess is that Preston will claim the blue championship trophy with Idaho Falls probably coming in second and maybe Kuna finishing third.
Individually, I like Mitchell Athay to win with Dallin Bird to be second and either Russell Richardson of Kuna or Kobe Yost to finish third.
In any case, it will be a great race.
For the girls, both Idaho Falls and Bishop Kelly have five runners who rank in the top 33 runners in the state. That sets up a great race in which each individual on those two teams will have to pick out a runner on the other team and make sure that they beat them in the race. That makes is so interesting when it comes down to the final few hundred meters of the race.
Individually, this is Mattalyn Geddes’ race to win or lose. She is more than 30 seconds faster than the second rated runner in the field. She will be the individual champion unless she fails to run her race. The next three runners are within a dozen seconds of each other, but Sariah Harrison is one of the most decorated distance runners in the state and is only a junior, so she will be around another year. The runner with the most still ahead of them is freshman Alivia Johnson of Bonneville and she could make a huge step forward in this race.
3A boys and girls will feature the teams from Snake River, from which much is expected. Whether or not they can beat the Sugar-Salem teams remains to be seen.
For the boys, Sugar-Salem has five runners in the top 15 in the state. They are hands down the winners unless something really drastic happens. Then they have the cushion of two more runners in the top 18 to back them up. That is some kind of depth and quality runners.
Snake River, Gooding, Parma and maybe Timberlake all appear to have the numbers to challenge each other for second, third and fourth. Snake River has a slight advantage with five runners listed in the top 50, and other than Sugar-Salem, that is the best. They also have possibly the top individual runner in the field and that could be the key. With the High brothers, Lorenzo and Lincoln leading the way, the Panthers have a good chance at second and Lorenzo has the second best time in the state, but he has beaten the leader on a couple of occasions, so maybe the edge will lie with him and the Panthers. Gooding looks strong, Parma and Kimberly and Timberlake are all strong programs. So make of it what you will. Should be a fun and interesting race all in all.
The women’s race also looks like it will belong to Sugar-Salem. They have seven runners in the top 18 and that is almost unheard of. Nobody else has that kind of power.
The Lady Panthers of Snake River run in a pack and it is almost uncanny how they can do that. Their top four runners are ranked between twenty first and thirty third. That is a tight grouping and could play to their advantage. Those top four runners are still improving with each race, and that will be a big advantage as well.
Which ever team can get their fourth and fifth runner into the top positions, will be the winner of the second, third and fourth place trophies.
Individually, Sarenady Price of Sugar-Salem has been one of the most decorated runners in the state between cross country and track. The same thing can be said for Abigail Gorton of Bonners Ferry. Gorton has taken it to a new level this year and has posted a time that is over 20 seconds faster than Price’s best time this year. That gives her a big advantage in the 3A Individual race. The two seniors will be in a race of their own for the gold.
Sophomore Emma Hillam of Fruitland checks in with the third best time and looks like that is where she will end up as well as she holds a sizeable lead over Annika Rantala of Priest River Lamanna. Those should be the top four finishers this season.
Snake River’s top runner will likely be Kierra Jensen, Rachel Stokes, Kylee Morgan or Morgan Sensenbach, which ever one gets the jump on the others. They all run close enough to the others that any one of the four, with just a bit of an improvement, will crack the top 20 for an individual medal and that would make the year for any one of them.
2A Men’s team race is up in the air between Salmon and Soda Springs.
As stated before, the 2A team title will be a tight battle between Salmon and Soda Springs, two storied programs that have been on the top of the Idaho 2A ranks for years.
Individually, the edge may go to Salmon’s Johnathon Simmons, who is ranked one half of one second behind Melba’s Josh Leavitt. Simmons is a bit more familiar with the course and has run on tougher courses this season which should give him an edge coming down the stretch at Portneuf Wellness Center.
The 2A girls’ team event looks like it is Soda Springs’ race to win or lose. The Cardinals have five runners in the top 23 in the state and that should be good enough to take down the title. Several others will chase the Cardinals, including Bear Lake, McCall-Donnelly and Melba, so we shall see how it plays out.
Locally, Caleb Gardner of Firth has qualified as an individual and he has an outside shot at a medal. He will have to improve several spots to make it to the medal stand, but he is talented enough to do so and only has to improve about fifteen seconds in order to do so.
Firth’s best girls runner as far as qualifying goes, is Nicole McKinnon and the junior comes in with the 39th ranked time in the field.