POCATELLO -- In the annual District 5 Girls All Star game Monday night, local athletes were well-represented.
Rylee Appenay of Sho-Ban and Mia Harper of Snake River were able to help fuel a comeback with some crucial three-pointers down the stretch, and Abbie Tew of Snake River provided the defense and strong rebounding as the North team overcame a 10-point deficit to post a 55-54 win over the North.
The North team had everything going for it for the majority of the game and with four players from Highland High School playing a good portion of the time together, they had slowly built up a lead with some clutch inside play led by Pocatello's Destiny Harris, who was named the South team MVP and was the recipient of a $100 scholarship for her efforts.
It was Appenay and Harper of the North who made four three-pointers between them in the second half that helped to propel the North team to the win.
It also didn't hurt any that the South had no answer for Century's Chinma Njoku who owned the paint, and Soda Springs' Reagan Yamauchi who hit mid-range jumpers and led the team in scoring. Yamauchi was the North's recipient of the MVP award and a $100 scholarship.
The results of the boys' all-star game will be printed in the Wednesday edition of the Bingham County Chronicle.