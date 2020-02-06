BLACKFOOT – A pair of local teams who are in the mix to nail down the top seed for the boys’ district tournaments that are rapidly approaching were both in action Wednesday night.
The Firth Cougars, firmly entrenched in the second position in the tough Nuclear Conference standings, hosted the Salmon Savages and came away with a 58-41 win over the visitors.
It was a typical Scott Adams-style victory, with standout defense, efficient offense, and patience from baseline to baseline. Salmon just couldn’t answer what Firth was doing on the floor at any point of the game.
The win moved the Cougars to 4-2 in conference play and 8-10 on the season and they have not ducked any competition along the way.
Firth only has a pair of conference games remaining on its schedule. They will host the Ririe Bulldogs tonight, which will also be senior night, and they will travel to North Fremont on Wednesday for a rematch with the Huskies who are the only unbeaten team in conference play with a record of 5-0.
It should be an exciting finish to the season in the Nuclear Conference.
The other game with top seeding implications is in the 3A, South East Idaho Conference, where the Snake River Panthers welcomed arch rival Marsh Valley to town Wednesday night.
The game took on additional meaning when Panther coach Bob Coombs was called away due to an injury to his youngest son that took place some two hours before game time with the Eagles. Assistant coach Neil Hillman took over and led the Panthers to the win over Marsh Valley, giving the Panthers a leg up on the regular season conference title. The final score has not been reported as of yet, but it was stated that it was in the 4-6 point range and that the Panthers led for most of the game by as many as 12 points.
It appears to be a typical Snake River-Marsh Valley contest.
With the win, the Panthers move to 2-0 in the conference and 10-7 on the season. The Panthers have three games remaining in their season before the district tournament takes over. They will face American Falls tonight at 7:30 and that will also be senior night for the Panthers, then they will finish up the regular season with a game on Wednesday at Sugar-Salem and a Feb. 14 game with Marsh Valley at their gymnasium. Game time for all of the games will be 7:30 p.m. The final game, like it does most years, will likely determine the host site and top seed for the South East Idaho Conference tournament, so the Panthers are not out of the woods yet, but they do have a clear path towards a championship.