POCATELLO — High school track and field teams have been fighting the wind, cold, rain and snow for the past two weeks, just trying to get a chance at some competition, with the area district meets fast approaching.
On Friday, they were fighting the elements once again, but the meet went on with the athletes battling the conditions and beating back Mother Nature, at least for one day.
With an overflow field of athletes, the danger for this Friday would be darkness, but thank goodness for lights on Davis Field on the campus of Idaho State University. The meet would be able to be completed, although not until nearly 9 p.m., in what had to seem like a marathon for the runners and field events alike.
With an overflow cast of runners (more than 100 entered the 100 meters dash on the boys’ side alone), the meet was not going to be a fast running event and with 26 boys’ teams and another 24 girls’ teams, this was going to be an ordeal that would test athletes, coaches and meet officials alike and with Mother Nature throwing everything she had at the group, it was a wonder that they were able to get the meet finished at all.
As far as team events went, on the boys’ side, Snake River finished second behind champion Pocatello, while Blackfoot was fourth, Aberdeen fifth and Firth 25th in the standings.
For the girls, Firth was fifth, Aberdeen sixth, Blackfoot seventh and Snake River finished up in 24th.
The top five teams in each team event follow.
Boys’ Team Scores:
Pocatello 89
Snake River 65
Preston 62.7
Sugar-Salem 46
Blackfoot 46
Aberdeen 33.5
also: Firth 3
Girls’ Team Scores:
Pocatello 122
Highland 85
Raft River 68
Rockland 40
Firth 38
Aberdeen 36
Blackfoot 32
Snake River 1
Individual Event Standings Boys (top three +)
100 Meters
Jacob Pitman Hansen 11.39
Trevan Holman Sugar-Salem 11.60
Jackson Riddle Highland 11.63
Spencer Cook Blackfoot 11.95 (9th)
200 Meters
Matthew Harris Preston 23.57
Braker Smith Preston 23.76
Krue Hales Pocatello 24.29
Spencer Cook Blackfoot 24.42 (4th)
400 Meters
Rylan Anderson Snake River 51.27
Brody Burch Pocatello 51.54
Cole Gilbert Snake River 51.76
800 Meters
Jacob VanOrden Highland 1:54.97
Cole Wilkerson Grace 1:56.42
Matthew Thomas Blackfoot 1:56.45
1600 Meters
Matthew Thomas Blackfoot 4:25.60
Cole Wilkerson Grace 4:28.06
Sunny Gunn Pocatello 4:32.28
3200 Meters
Keegan McCraw Snake River 9:59.89
Corbin Johnston North Fremont 10:01.06
Seth Bingham Thunder Ridge 10:02.18
110 Meter Hurdles
Rylan Anderson Snake River 15.51
Carter Turner Bear Lake 16.28
Mason Kinghorn Sugar-Salem 16.95
300 Meter Hurdles
Rylan Anderson Snake River 40.02
Brecker Knapp Preston 42.77
Degam Stoor Soda Springs 43.97
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Aberdeen 45.97
Hansen 46.44
Century 46.65
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Sugar-Salem 1:34.78
Pocatello 1:35.96
Preston 1:36.22
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Snake River 3:43.41
Aberdeen 3:44.61
Oakley 3:47.66
Sprint Medley Relay
Blackfoot 3.41.96
Nampa Christian 3:42.01
Snake River 3:47.53
Shot Put
Bruin Fleischmann Century 52-09
Porter Taylor Butte County 50-08.5
Tui Schwenke Challis 46-06.5
also: Johan Hunter Firth 41-05 (6th)
Discus
Porter Taylor Butte County 150-06
Boyd Sorensen Sugar-Salem 146-00
Cale Adamson Aberdeen 136-00
High Jump
Christian Bush Bear Lake 6-02
Chandler Jones Murtaugh 5-08
Blake Brown Pocatello 5-08
also: Kamren Longhurst Firth 5-02 (15th)
Long Jump
Nick Nielsen Preston 20-10
Matthew Christiansen Pocatello 20-08.5
Kyle Christiansen Valley 20-06
also: Cole Gilbert Snake River 18-09
Triple Jump
Porter Sutton Marsh Valley 43-07
Carson Trejo Blackfoot 41-02
Kyle Christiansen Valley 41-01.5
Individual Events for Girls:
100 Meters
Matajah Mangum Pocatello 12.49
Libby Boden Raft River 12.89
Yasmin Ortiz Aberdeen 13.09
200 Meters
Matehah Mangum Pocatello 25.17
Libby Boden Raft River 26.22
Heidi Harper Raft River 26.60
also: Addison Trent Firth 26.79
400 Meters
Jinettie Garbet Soda Springs 59.70
Heidi Harper Raft River 1:00.35
Adelaide Wilson Rockland 1:01.03
also: Reagan Jackman Blackfoot 1:05.18
800 Meters
Hannah Bailey Highland 2:20.76
Hailey Renzello Pocatello 2:21.21
Adelaide Wilson Rockland 2:24.80
also: Whitney Christiansen Blackfoot 2:32.33
1600 Meters
Bailey Bird Pocatello 5:26.10
McKinley Scott Preston 5:29.57
Elise Kelsey Bear Lake 5:31.09
also: Kynzie Nielson Firth 5:41.76
3200 Meters
Bailey Bird Pocatello 11:53.13
Elise Kelsey Bear Lake 11:59.19
Kamber Smith Rockland 12:03.27
also: Kynzie Nielson Firth 12:06.27
100 Meter Hurdles
Liliana Ortiz Aberdeen 16.70
Calli Morris Marsh Valley 16.78
Graycee Litton North Fremont 17.02
300 Meter Hurdles
Graycee Litton North Fremont 48.56
Shayli Smith Carey 49.71
Liberty Wiles Nampa Christian 50.25
also: Jaymie Johnson Blackfoot 51.93
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Pocatello 50.16
Highland 50.61
Aberdeen 51.18
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Pocatello 1:47.20
Highland 1:48.29
Soda Springs 1:49.52
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Raft River 4:21.52
Oakley 4:22.75
Blackfoot 4:55.32
Sprint Medley Relay
Raft River 1:53.99
Pocatello 1:55.78
Rockland 1:56.20
Shot Put
Ruby Jordan Highland 35-02
Kiya McAffee Butte County 35-01
Hadley Humpherys Blackfoot 34-07.5
Discus
Jordyn Kearn American Falls 110-01
Tiffany Tone Blackfoot 104-00
Hadley Humpherys Blackfoot 102-04
High Jump
Tara Butler Firth 5-00
Hallie Pearson Pocatello 4-10
Courtney Phillips Aberdeen 4-08
Long Jump
Kenadee Tracey Highland 16-10
Kolae Knudsen Century 16-08.5
Hallie Pearson Pocatello 16-06
also: Addison Trent Firth 15-03 (9th)
Triple Jump
Hallie Pearson Pocatello 33-09
Daytona Folkman Firth 33-08
Adrie Johnson Pocatello 33-07.5
Most of the local teams — Blackfoot, Snake River, and Shelley — will be participating in the prestigious Tiger/Grizz Meet on Friday and Saturday, April 29-30.