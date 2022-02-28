POCATELLO — The state high school wrestling championships held Friday and Saturday have produced the team winners in the different classifications, and Bingham County teams produced several individual champions.
In 5A, it was Meridian who was the overwhelming winner of the team title.
In 4A, it was Minico who came away as the team champion with Blackfoot finishing third.
In 3A, it was South Fremont who was declared the winner with Snake River coming in third.
In 2A, it was Ririe who came out on top.
And in the girls’ division, It was the team from Eagle who came out on top.
Two of Bingham County’s teams fared very well in the standings of the 4A classification and the 3A ranks.
In the 4A classification, Blackfoot finished in the number three position with 173.5 points, behind the winner, Minico, with 260.0 points and Nampa who finished second with 220.5 points.
The Broncos were led by two individual champions in Mack Mauger at 106 pounds and Tradyn Henderson at 170 pounds. For Mauger, it was back-to-back state titles as he won at 98 pounds as a freshman one year ago.
In the 3A classification, Snake River High School also finished in the number three position behind the 3A winner in South Fremont who scored 250.0 points and Marsh Valley, who scored 178.5 points. Snake River finished with 166.5 points.
The Panthers were led by two individual champions in Emelio Caldera at 138 pounds and Joshua Curzon at 285 pounds.
In addition, in the 2A classification, Firth was represented by an individual champion in Gage Vasquez at 120 pounds. It was the second state title for Vasquez.
A complete recap of the placings of different wrestlers from Bingham County schools will be carried in Friday’s Bingham News Chronicle.