BLACKFOOT – Practice for all fall sports at the local high schools will begin on Monday, Aug. 10.
That means the footballs will be flying, the volleyballs will be slamming down, the soccer fields will be filled with aspiring players and the cross country teams will be running the trails and streets of our local towns.
If you have aspiring athletes for our local high school teams, now is the time that they need to inquire with the schools and coaches to get exact times that practices will be held and the requirements for the athlete as far as forms that need to be filled out and equipment that needs to be procured.
This is an unsettling time for everyone with the COVID-19 pandemic, but things are going forward with the utmost concern for safety and safety protocols that will be in place to help protect all of the athletes, coaches, officials, fans, and parents of the teams and athletes.
Please be sure to check with your school for all of the particulars for participation in the various sports and activities that your school will be offering this fall.