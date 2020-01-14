BLACKFOOT – It is getting to be that time of year. Wrestlers are beginning to get frantic as the snow flies and the wind blows. One of Idaho’s most prestigious wrestling tournaments is this week as we celebrate the Tiger-Grizz Invitational Friday and Saturday.
This tournament begins to separate the pretenders from the contenders as we begin to head down the home stretch of the wrestling season.
Sure, there are still the weekly dual matches between conference foes, but when you look at the calendar, most district wrestling tournaments are scheduled just five weeks away, with the state championships the following week. Where has the season gone already?
This past weekend, there were two tournaments that attracted a lot of attention from local wrestlers as Blackfoot, Firth, and Shelley all competed at the Madison Invitational and Snake River took part in the Buhl Invitational and there were some good performances by all of those teams.
Following are the results from those two tournaments so that you can get an idea of who will have a good chance to burst onto the scene with a good performance at the Tiger-Grizz this weekend.
Madison Invitational Results
Century was the team winner with 164 points. Thunder Ridge was second with 163.5 points. Jerome finished third with 157.5 points. Blackfoot finished fourth with 154.5 points. Sixth was Firth with 111 points. Shelley was 11th with 60.5 points.
Here are the top finishers for Blackfoot:
Luke Moore (25-3) placed 1st and scored 26 team points in the 106 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot High School) 25-3 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Luke Moore (Blackfoot High School) 25-3 won by fall over Perry Eddington (Idaho Falls High School) 3-16 (Fall 3:39). Semifinal — Luke Moore (Blackfoot High School) 25-3 won by fall over Diego Vergara (Madison High School) 15-11 (Fall 3:12). 1st Place Match — Luke Moore (Blackfoot High School) 25-3 won by decision over Colin Sierer (Highland High School) 31-4 (Dec 8-2)
Taye Trautner (28-7) placed 2nd and scored 20 team points in the 120 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 28-7 won by fall over Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem High School) 12-17 (Fall 5:30). Quarterfinal — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 28-7 won by decision over Colton Egbert (Teton High School) 15-10 (Dec 6-1). Semifinal — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 28-7 won by decision over Tyler Andersen (Century High School) 24-7 (Dec 8-6). 1st Place Match — Caden Ramos (Thunder Ridge High School) 31-0 won by fall over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 28-7 (Fall 5:07).
Camron Gifford (8-13) placed 6th in the 126 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot High School) 12-3 won by fall over Camron Gifford (Blackfoot High School) 8-13 (Fall 3:58). Cons. Round 1 — Camron Gifford (Blackfoot High School) 8-13 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Camron Gifford (Blackfoot High School) 8-13 won by fall over Melvin Bundy (Bonneville High School) 9-19 (Fall 1:29). Cons. Round 3 — Camron Gifford (Blackfoot High School) 8-13 won by major decision over Drew Beck (Bonneville High School) 9-17 (MD 17-4). Cons. Semi — Noah Ingram (Madison High School) 23-7 won by decision over Camron Gifford (Blackfoot High School) 8-13 (Dec 6-1). 5th Place Match — Eli Espino (Jerome High School) 11-5 won by decision over Camron Gifford (Blackfoot High School) 8-13 (Dec 12-10)
Ryan German (10-6) placed 5th in the 132 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls High School) 23-3 won by major decision over Ryan German (Blackfoot High School) 10-6 (MD 13-3). Cons. Round 1 — Ryan German (Blackfoot High School) 10-6 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Ryan German (Blackfoot High School) 10-6 won by fall over David Wheeler (Madison High School) 9-9 (Fall 3:41). Cons. Round 3 — Ryan German (Blackfoot High School) 10-6 won by fall over Dustin Bartausky (Firth High School) 8-6 (Fall 3:30). Cons. Semi — Xander Thompson (Century High School) 22-10 won by fall over Ryan German (Blackfoot High School) 10-6 (Fall 4:59). 5th Place Match — Ryan German (Blackfoot High School) 10-6 won by fall over Ryland Turner (Jerome High School) 9-5 (Fall 1:16).
Esai Castaneda (27-5) placed 2nd and scored 23.5 team points in the 132 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot High School) 27-5 won by fall over Spencer Howes (Star Valley High School) 4-6 (Fall 3:25). Quarterfinal — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot High School) 27-5 won by tech fall over David Wheeler (Madison High School) 9-9 (TF-1.5 4:18 (19-2)). Semifinal — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot High School) 27-5 won by fall over Ryland Turner (Jerome High School) 9-5 (Fall 0:58). 1st Place Match — Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls High School) 23-3 won by fall over Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot High School) 27-5 (Fall 3:45).
Austin Despain (25-8) placed 2nd and scored 21.0 team points in the 138 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot High School) 25-8 won by tech fall over Sean Wolle (Idaho Falls High School) 3-10 (TF-1.5 4:13 (16-0)). Quarterfinal — Austin Despain (Blackfoot High School) 25-8 won by tech fall over Camren Firth (Jerome High School) 8-8 (TF-1.5 5:41 (16-1)). Semifinal — Austin Despain (Blackfoot High School) 25-8 won by decision over Gage Holt (Thunder Ridge High School) 24-5 (Dec 10-9). 1st Place Match — Tyson Clark (Madison High School) 26-5 won by decision over Austin Despain (Blackfoot High School) 25-8 (Dec 7-4).
Tradyn Henderson (15-19) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points in the 145 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Jaden Smith (Madison High School) 12-1 won by decision over Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot High School) 15-19 (Dec 8-1). Cons. Round 1 — Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot High School) 15-19 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot High School) 15-19 won by fall over Paris Hawkins (Highland High School) 7-5 (Fall 0:51). Cons. Round 3 — Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot High School) 15-19 won by fall over Jacob Walker (Star Valley High School) 8-8 (Fall 0:26). Cons. Semi — Payton Brooks (Rigby High School) 20-3 won by injury default over Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot High School) 15-19 (Inj. 2:53). 5th Place Match — Tanner Stanton (Thunder Ridge High School) 15-9 won by forfeit over Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot High School) 15-19 (For.).
Nick Chappell (28-3) placed 1st and scored 29.0 team points in the 182 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot High School) 28-3 won by fall over Kaulin Hardy (Highland High School) 6-18 (Fall 0:48). Quarterfinal — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot High School) 28-3 won by fall over Riley Barber (Firth High School) 11-9 (Fall 1:00). Semifinal — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot High School) 28-3 won by fall over JaAron Smith (Star Valley High School) 8-3 (Fall 0:22). 1st Place Match — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot High School) 28-3 won by major decision over Browning Bennion (Sugar Salem High School) 29-3 (MD 9-1).
Micheal Edwards (20-4) placed 5th in the 182 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge High School) 23-9 won by fall over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot High School) 20-4 (Fall 2:15). Cons. Round 1 — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot High School) 20-4 won by decision over Karsten Jarnagin (Bonneville High School) 14-14 (Dec 17-10). Cons. Round 2 — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot High School) 20-4 won by fall over Josh Wright (Teton High School) 16-3 (Fall 4:06). Cons. Round 3 — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot High School) 20-4 won by fall over Riley Barber (Firth High School) 11-9 (Fall 3:40). Cons. Semi — Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge High School) 23-9 won by fall over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot High School) 20-4 (Fall 2:20). 5th Place Match — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot High School) 20-4 won by fall over Devin Schelske (Century High School) 21-7 (Fall 0:31).
Jacob Averett (18-11) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points in the 195 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot High School) 18-11 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot High School) 18-11 won by fall over Brayden Thomas (Century High School) 14-12 (Fall 3:24). Semifinal — Paul Clark (Highland High School) 30-6 won by fall over Jacob Averett (Blackfoot High School) 18-11 (Fall 1:25). Cons. Semi — Joseph Stevenson (Jerome High School) 10-7 won by fall over Jacob Averett (Blackfoot High School) 18-11 (Fall 2:39). 5th Place Match — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot High School) 18-11 won by fall over Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge High School) 21-12 (Fall 2:33).
Here are the top finishers for Firth:
Gage Vasquez (19-4) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points in the 113 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Gage Vasquez (Firth High School) 19-4 won by fall over Anthony Williams (Bonneville High School) 16-11 (Fall 1:05). Quarterfinal — Tristen Brown (Sugar Salem High School) 26-7 won by decision over Gage Vasquez (Firth High School) 19-4 (Dec 5-4). Cons. Round 2 — Gage Vasquez (Firth High School) 19-4 won by fall over Dillon Turner (Century High School) 9-12 (Fall 5:45). Cons. Round 3 — Gage Vasquez (Firth High School) 19-4 won by fall over Sam Rasmussen (Teton High School) 21-4 (Fall 4:07). Cons. Semi — Gage Vasquez (Firth High School) 19-4 won by decision over Konner McGuire (Bonneville High School) 15-12 (Dec 4-2). 3rd Place Match — Gage Vasquez (Firth High School) 19-4 won by fall over Tristen Brown (Sugar Salem High School) 26-7 (Fall 3:34).
Nicholas Perkins (16-3) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points in the 152 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth High School) 16-3 won by fall over Brody Dusenberry (Highland High School) 14-20 (Fall 2:51). Quarterfinal — Nicholas Perkins (Firth High School) 16-3 won by fall over Josh Dickamore (Century High School) 12-18 (Fall 3:32). Semifinal — Nicholas Perkins (Firth High School) 16-3 won by fall over Tristan Stanton (Thunder Ridge High School) 13-5 (Fall 4:57). 1st Place Match — Tucker Banks (Bonneville High School) 16-4 won by fall over Nicholas Perkins (Firth High School) 16-3 (Fall 3:36).
Jaime Ortiz (16-6) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points in the 220 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth High School) 16-6 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Jaime Ortiz (Firth High School) 16-6 won by decision over Campbell Hicks (Century High School) 21-8 (Dec 11-9). Semifinal — Porter Wright (Jerome High School) 10-4 won in tie breaker — 1 over Jaime Ortiz (Firth High School) 16-6 (TB-1 6-2). Cons. Semi — Jaime Ortiz (Firth High School) 16-6 won by fall over Sean Steinnetz (Hillcrest High School) 12-16 (Fall 4:43). 3rd Place Match — Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville High School) 22-10 won by fall over Jaime Ortiz (Firth High School) 16-6 (Fall 1:43).
Joshua Jolley (12-7) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points in the 285 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Joshua Jolley (Firth High School) 12-7 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Joshua Jolley (Firth High School) 12-7 won by fall over Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot High School) 6-10 (Fall 2:22). Semifinal — Kenneth Copley (Sugar Salem High School) 31-0 won by fall over Joshua Jolley (Firth High School) 12-7 (Fall 0:44). Cons. Semi — Joshua Jolley (Firth High School) 12-7 won by decision over Jaime Duenas (Highland High School) 8-15 (Dec 3-1). 3rd Place Match — Dawson Kaufman (Teton High School) 21-4 won in sudden victory — 1 over Joshua Jolley (Firth High School) 12-7 (SV-1 5-3).
Here are the top finishers for Shelley:
Caleb Martin (12-5) placed 6th in the 113 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Caleb Martin (Shelley High School) 12-5 won by fall over Dillon Turner (Century High School) 9-12 (Fall 4:00). Quarterfinal — Jose Treyes (Jerome High School) 11-5 won by fall over Caleb Martin (Shelley High School) 12-5 (Fall 5:19). Cons. Round 2 — Caleb Martin (Shelley High School) 12-5 won by fall over Anthony Williams (Bonneville High School) 16-11 (Fall 0:25). Cons. Round 3 — Caleb Martin (Shelley High School) 12-5 won in sudden victory — 1 over Kyle Flores (Century High School) 16-17 (SV-1 2-0). Cons. Semi — Tristen Brown (Sugar Salem High School) 26-7 won by decision over Caleb Martin (Shelley High School) 12-5 (Dec 3-2). 5th Place Match — Konner McGuire (Bonneville High School) 15-12 won by decision over Caleb Martin (Shelley High School) 12-5 (Dec 7-2).
Kolton Stacey (30-0) placed 1st and scored 29.0 team points in the 113 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley High School) 30-0 won by fall over Kyle Flores (Century High School) 16-17 (Fall 2:48). Quarterfinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley High School) 30-0 won by fall over Avian Martinez (Blackfoot High School) 10-11 (Fall 0:41). Semifinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley High School) 30-0 won by fall over Tristen Brown (Sugar Salem High School) 26-7 (Fall 0:57). 1st Place Match — Kolton Stacey (Shelley High School) 30-0 won by major decision over Jose Treyes (Jerome High School) 11-5 (MD 9-0).
Taylor Balmforth (25-3) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points in the 160 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley High School) 25-3 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley High School) 25-3 won by fall over Roy Gundersen (Madison High School) 7-10 (Fall 3:36). Semifinal — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley High School) 25-3 won by decision over Nathan Parsons (Jerome High School) 10-4 (Dec 8-4). 1st Place Match — Easton Millward (Century High School) 33-2 won by decision over Taylor Balmforth (Shelley High School) 25-3 (Dec 9-5).
Here are the team scores from the Buhl Invitational:
South Fremont was first with 253 points. Spring Creek (WY) was second with 250 points. Snake River finished third with 144 points.
Here are the top finishers for Snake River:
Easton Gardner (3-2) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points in the 113 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Easton Gardner (Snake River) 3-2 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Julian Ruiz (Buhl) 16-7 won by major decision over Easton Gardner (Snake River) 3-2 (MD 12-1). Cons. Round 2 — Easton Gardner (Snake River) 3-2 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Easton Gardner (Snake River) 3-2 received a bye. Cons. Round 4 — Easton Gardner (Snake River) 3-2 won by fall over Adrian Angulo (American Falls) 20-11 (Fall 2:58). Cons. Round 5 — Easton Gardner (Snake River) 3-2 won by decision over Luis Martinez (Canyon Ridge) 15-6 (Dec 7-2). Cons. Semi — Julian Ruiz (Buhl) 16-7 won by major decision over Easton Gardner (Snake River) 3-2 (MD 8-0). 5th Place Match — Easton Gardner (Snake River) 3-2 won by fall over Layton Clark (Declo) 19-8 (Fall 3:37).
Emilio Caldera (25-6) placed 3rd and scored 23.0 team points in the 132 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 25-6 won by fall over Ismael Salas (Buhl) 10-6 (Fall 5:18). Champ. Round 2 — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 25-6 won by decision over Rhet Jorgensen (Grace) 17-9 (Dec 4-3). Quarterfinal — Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) 36-3 won by fall over Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 25-6 (Fall 5:36). Cons. Round 4 — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 25-6 won by major decision over Trace Nielsen (Buhl) 12-10 (MD 11-2). Cons. Round 5 — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 25-6 won by fall over Ismael Salas (Buhl) 10-6 (Fall 4:02). Cons. Semi — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 25-6 won by injury default over Jose Guizar (Battle Mountain) 17-3 (Inj. 0:00). 3rd Place Match — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 25-6 won by decision over Tanner Hansen (American Falls) 32-8 (Dec 9-4).
Tate Benson (26-1) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points in the 152 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Tate Benson (Snake River) 26-1 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Tate Benson (Snake River) 26-1 won by fall over Travis Erickson (Kimberly) 9-8 (Fall 2:43). Quarterfinal — Tate Benson (Snake River) 26-1 won by fall over Jason Lattimer (Marsh Valley) 7-3 (Fall 5:22). Semifinal — Tate Benson (Snake River) 26-1 won by fall over Q Boyd (Spring Creek) 25-6 (Fall 1:42). 1st Place Match — Tate Benson (Snake River) 26-1 won in sudden victory — 1 over Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 32-6 (SV-1 8-6).
Marcus Mortensen (23-6) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points in the 170 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) 23-6 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) 23-6 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Jacob Seibert (Salmon) 14-2 won by fall over Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) 23-6 (Fall 2:27). Cons. Round 4 — Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) 23-6 won by fall over John Gunter (Marsh Valley) 14-9 (Fall 1:37). Cons. Round 5 — Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) 23-6 won by fall over Jacob Bracken (Burley) 6-7 (Fall 4:54). Cons. Semi — Tristan Olson (South Fremont) 33-4 won by decision over Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) 23-6 (Dec 7-4). 5th Place Match — Rhyalee Nix (Homedale) 13-9 won by decision over Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) 23-6 (Dec 6-4).
Drake Anderton (19-10) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points in the 182 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Drake Anderton (Snake River) 19-10 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Layne Feasel Dalton (Emmett) 16-4 won by fall over Drake Anderton (Snake River) 19-10 (Fall 0:54). Cons. Round 2 — Drake Anderton (Snake River) 19-10 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Drake Anderton (Snake River) 19-10 won by fall over Easton Branson (Marsh Valley) 15-10 (Fall 2:52). Cons. Round 4 — Drake Anderton (Snake River) 19-10 won by fall over Owenn Meyer (Filer) 20-9 (Fall 2:21). Cons. Round 5 — Drake Anderton (Snake River) 19-10 won by fall over Colter Bennett (Salmon) 11-4 (Fall 1:56). Cons. Semi — Kade Toribau (Oakley) 26-2 won by decision over Drake Anderton (Snake River) 19-10 (Dec 13-10). 5th Place Match — Rylee Willet (Weiser) 15-5 won by fall over Drake Anderton (Snake River) 19-10 (Fall 4:52)
Nicholas Parris (20-9) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points in the 220 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Nicholas Parris (Snake River) 20-9 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Hunter Hood (Spring Creek) 21-7 won by fall over Nicholas Parris (Snake River) 20-9 (Fall 0:34). Cons. Round 2 — Nicholas Parris (Snake River) 20-9 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Nicholas Parris (Snake River) 20-9 won by decision over Tyler Barry (Emmett) 12-7 (Dec 8-2). Cons. Round 4 — Nicholas Parris (Snake River) 20-9 won by major decision over Andrew Kindred-Shaw (Canyon Ridge) 6-5 (MD 9-1). Cons. Round 5 — Nicholas Parris (Snake River) 20-9 won by fall over Joey McKay (Filer) 13-8 (Fall 4:08). Cons. Semi — Hunter Hood (Spring Creek) 21-7 won by fall over Nicholas Parris (Snake River) 20-9 (Fall 1:42). 5th Place Match — Jesse Lockett (Weiser) 6-4 won by decision over Nicholas Parris (Snake River) 20-9 (Dec 6-3).
Ty Belnap (16-0) placed 1st and scored 32.0 team points in the 285 pound weight class. Champ. Round 1 — Ty Belnap (Snake River) 16-0 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Ty Belnap (Snake River) 16-0 won by fall over Moises Salazar (Buhl) 8-4 (Fall 0:53). Quarterfinal — Ty Belnap (Snake River) 16-0 won by fall over Adan Coria (Valley) 4-4 (Fall 0:55). Semifinal — Ty Belnap (Snake River) 16-0 won by fall over Nick Gundersen (Ririe) 16-4 (Fall 4:26). 1st Place Match — Ty Belnap (Snake River) 16-0 won by fall over Bryan Popocatl (South Fremont) 29-2 (Fall 3:26).