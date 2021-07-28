POCATELLO – For the second game in a row and the second night in a row, the Gate City Grays were outplayed by an opponent. Whether it was the heat, the lack of inspiration or just the dog days of summer, the Grays did not look like themselves and no amount of cheering from the fans could get them out of their funk.
This time, instead of being an unknown team from California, it was a team that the Grays know well, the Logan Royals, who did the damage.
The Grays had a good crowd on hand, in part because fan favorite Chris Needham was on the mound. Needham has been throwing lights out all season long and goes deep into games if not throwing a complete game. He wasn’t as sharp as he has been in previous games, but that wasn’t the problem Saturday night, it was as if there was a demon possessing Halliwell Field on this night with a heavy haze covering the field from the recent fires in Oregon and an ominous sun setting to the West in its orange haziness. It also didn’t help that a full moon was rising in the East, also orange in color, and the two heavenly bodies seemed to be drawing energy from the field and strange things were happening to the Grays on the field.
Right from the beginning, balls were skipping off of the edge of the grass in the infield and normally easy throws were sailing high over the head of first baseman Brayden Pieper for errors that all ended up costing the Grays runs.
Offensively, balls that were ripped to the outfield seemed to all find gloves of the defense when in recent games they would have fallen in for base hits and allowed the Grays to score some runs. It was just a weird night from start to finish for the Grays.
By the time the game had reached the fifth inning, fans had started to leave the ball park, anticipating that the game would be called after five innings, with the Royals already leading 7-0 and when they tacked on another six runs, the game was over, at least in the eyes of the fans. The Grays did go meekly in the bottom of the fifth to emphasize just how bad things had gotten during the course of the game.
The Grays, normally a strong hitting club, only managed four singles scattered throughout the five-inning contest and never really threatened to score in the game.
On the other hand, the Royals pounded the ball for 13 hits and used a walk and a hit batter along with seven Grays errors to plate their 13 runs in the game.
ROYALS 213 16X — 13 13 1
GRAYS 000 00X — 0 4 7
Logan Royals
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Brayden Anderson 2 1 0 0 1 1
Ray Garcia 4 1 1 1 0 0
Josh Simon 4 2 2 4 0 0
Koby Maitland 4 3 3 1 0 0
Blake Perry 4 2 3 0 0 1
Sebastian McSherry 4 1 1 3 0 1
Doug Anthony 4 1 1 0 0 2
Tyler Hinkle 4 1 1 1 0 0
Derek Anthony 4 1 1 0 0 3
Totals 34 13 13 10 1 8
Batting 2B: Blake Perry, Josh Simon
3B: Tyler Hinkle
HR: Josh Simon
TB: Ray Garcia, Koby Maitland 3, Blake Perry 4, Josh Simon 6, Tyler Hinkle 3, Sebastian McSherry, Doug Anthony, Derek Anthony
RBI: Ray Garcia, Koby Maitland, Josh Simon 4, Tyler Hinkle, Sebastian McSherry 3
ROE: Ray Garcia, Brayden Anderson, Koby Maitland, Tyler Hinkle, Sebastian McSherry, Doug Anthony
HBP: Brayden Anderson
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (50.00%)
Ray Garcia, Brayden Anderson 2, Koby Maitland 4, Blake Perry 3, Josh Simon 2, Tyler Hinkle, Sebastian McSherry 2, Doug Anthony 2, Derek Anthony
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Ray Garcia
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Thomas Anderson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Braden Palmer 2 0 1 0 0 0
Eli Hayes 2 0 1 0 0 0
Austin Shirley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Trei Hough 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ben Ditton 2 0 0 0 0 0
Brayden Pieper 2 0 1 0 0 0
Austin Losser 2 0 1 0 0 0
Kyler Spracklen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tyler Schell 1 0 0 0 0 1
Braden Horrocks — — — — — -
Chris Needham — — — — — -
Totals 18 0 4 0 1 3
Batting TB: Eli Hayes, Austin Losser, Braden Palmer, Brayden Pieper
FC: Austin Shirley
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (52.63%)
Thomas Anderson, Ben Ditton, Austin Losser 2, Braden Palmer, Brayden Pieper, Tyler Schell, Austin Shirley 2, Kyler Spracklen
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Thomas Anderson, Trei Hough, Austin Losser 2, Chris Needham, Braden Palmer
Logan Royals
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Brayden Anderson 5.0 68 .588 4 0 0 3 1 0
Totals 5.0 68 .588 4 0 0 3 1 0
Pitching W — Brayden Anderson
Pitches-Strikes: Brayden Anderson 68-40
Groundouts-Flyouts: Brayden Anderson 2-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Brayden Anderson 12-19
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Chris Needham 4.1 101 .663 9 9 4 6 1 0
Braden Horrocks 0.2 25 .760 4 4 1 2 0 1
Totals 5.0 126 .683 13 13 5 8 1 1
Pitching L — Chris Needham
HBP: Chris Needham
Pitches-Strikes: Braden Horrocks 25-19, Chris Needham 101-67
Groundouts-Flyouts: Braden Horrocks 0-0, Chris Needham 3-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Braden Horrocks 6-7, Chris Needham 22-29
