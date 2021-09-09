BLACKFOOT – As the Eastern Idaho State Fair heads into the closing weekend, so will the great horse racing action.
Six races have been carded for both Friday and Saturday and with the Indian Relays interspersed between races, lots of action on the half-mile oval in front of the grandstand will be available.
If we learned anything from the opening weekend it is that Nakia Ramirez has not lost her touch since we last saw her in 2019. If anything, she has been even more dominant as she posted 11 wins last week to virtually sew up the 2021 leading rider title at the fair.
Ramirez will have another eight chances to reach the winner’s circle this weekend as she has mounts in eight of the 12 races that will be presented.
Here is how the Chronicle sees the races going on Friday, when the horses will go to the post at 12 noon.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2021
FIRST RACE – Quarter Horse Allowance, 440 yards
A field of three will face the starter in this dash, going the classic Quarter Horse distance of 440 yards. This is a tricky distance that is not contested all that often, especially in Idaho. The favorite here should be Df Storm Tales, who hails from the Mark Hanson stable of runners. This four year old has been the distance twice this year, and although he hasn’t won, has the best numbers of his competitors. He will also have the services of the meet’s best rider in Nakia Ramirez, which will make him the prohibitive favorite. Take your chances if you think he can be beat, but most likely you will see him in the winner’s circle. For second, look to Thrill of the Cartel, also from Mark Hanson’s stable and with jockey Clay Teeter aboard. He has been the 440 yard distance in his last two races, both of them in the AQHA Challenge series and finished fifth and ninth, both times behind his stable mate DF Storm Tales.
For third, look for Won Oak, who has been running 770 and Thoroughbred distances. It looks like he is in here only for the purse money, but you never know. If there is some trouble in the race, Won Oak could take advantage and post a huge upset.
RACE TWO – Thoroughbred Maiden, 5 furlongs
Nakia Ramirez shows up on the favorite in here, what’s new in that regard? Royal Bachelor hails from the Kash Evans stable of runners and has been facing some pretty good competition while racing in Wyoming this summer. He returns home to his home track with Evans and should be the horse to beat.
Blairs Gal has been against better competition, coming here from races at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico and Rillito Park in Arizona. He has shown little in his four races to date, but there is a reason why he was there and he may show it in this dash. Third should be A trust Is Launchd who races for trainer Kevin Williams. His last race came against Quarter Horses at 770 yards, so he has some early speed and the Idaho Bred will try and get to the front early and then hold off the cavalry charge in the late stages.
RACE THREE – Mixed Stakes Race, 350 yards
This race will be headed by Stupendous 109, with jockey Jesus Flores aboard for trainer Jess Meineke. While he hasn’t won yet this year, he has been on the board in three of his four races, including a third place finish in Elko last Saturday. He is the horse to beat. In second, it could be CBF Cash Man who runs for trainer Kevin Williams. With jockey Eddie Aceves aboard, the Appaloosa won back on August 20 in Burley, and looks to repeat that effort in here. For third, I see HHR Tres Royale with jockey Todd Thomas.
RACE FOUR – Thoroughbred Allowance, 5 furlongs
Shaun Story has entered Speedin With Eddie, who has been racing in Wyoming all summer with a win, a place and a third in his seven starts. Never far out of it in his races, he has early speed and the ability to carry his speed the distance. Olympio’s Scat Cat had a run over the course on Monday, when he finished fourth. He will be re-united with jockey Nakia Ramirez, who won on him in 2019, the last time racing was held at this oval. She will get him out of the gate, settle him in stride and then race for the wire coming off the turn. Could be the winner in here without any trouble. Third looks like No Way Out, who comes into this race off a race last Monday for trainer John Holds Jr. Jockey Jesus Flores takes over for jockey Clay Teeter who picked to stay with Speedin With Eddie in this dash.
RACE FIVE – Mixed Breed Overnight Futurity, 350 yards
This little dash brings back Easy Red Fox, who some trouble in his race on Monday. Jockey Dallas Erickson will take over for trainer Glen Jamison as he tries to get this little Appaloosa to the winners circle for owners Kent and Judy Taylor. Easy Red Fox has earned more money this year than his competition has combined in their lifetimes. Finishing second should be GW Coronas Cash. Only a maiden that also hails from the Glen Jamison barn and gets Jesus Flores in the irons for this dash. In third, it should be Koyote Kyle, another Appaloosa who has been close in his three races to date. With jockey Todd Thomas on board as he has been for all of his races, this Monty Bird trainee has always been close in his races and should be again.
RACE SIX – Thoroughbred Stakes, ½ mile and 70 yards (950 yards)
It Is Dejavu is looking for his second win in as many races for trainer Gilbert Ecoffy at this year’s Fair. His win on Monday was at 5 furlongs on that day and the speedy seven year old looks to make it two in a row with Todd Thomas on board.
Shaun Story has entered No Ez Money, who was a nose behind last Sunday when he was just narrowly beaten by Carson’s Fireball going today’s distance. With Nakia Ramirez aboard, this 12 year old loves to race and could turn the tables on the field today. In third could be De Billy’s Boy and jockey Clay Teeter who race for trainer Kash Evans. This is Evan’s home track and hometown and there is nothing he likes better than to win in Blackfoot.